GUESS Introduces AI Venix: A Limited-Edition Timepiece Inspired by the Digital World.

The AI Venix brings an AI-inspired pixel camo concept to life through human creativity and GUESS style

SHELTON, Conn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches introduces the AI Venix, a limited-edition timepiece that explores the role artificial intelligence can play in the creative process while keeping human design, expertise, and innovation at the center.

The AI Venix reimagines the bestselling GUESS Venix with a bold, technology-inspired pixel camouflage design, transforming a signature silhouette through a distinctly digital lens. The result is a striking analog timepiece that blends the visual language of the digital world with the confident style that defines GUESS.

GW AI Venix

Guided by the concept "AI Imagined. Human Crafted.", the AI Venix began as an exploration into how artificial intelligence could inspire new creative possibilities. AI-generated imagery provided the initial visual direction, leading to the development of a distinctive pixel camo pattern that was refined, engineered, and brought to life by the GUESS Watches design and product teams. From pattern development and material selection to product execution, every aspect of the finished watch reflects human expertise, craftsmanship, and creative decision-making.

The finished watch features a seamless pixel camo print across the 42mm black case, multifunction dial, and smooth silicone strap, creating a unified graphic look that feels modern, bold, and unmistakably GUESS. Limited to 200 individually numbered pieces and available exclusively online, the AI Venix offers a collectible expression of fashion and technology.

"AI Venix is not about replacing human creativity. It is about using technology to push the design process further," said Brett Gibson, President & Chief Commercial Officer, GUESS Watches. "AI helped us visualize a bold new direction, and our designers turned that spark into a real, wearable product. The result is an analog fashion watch with a distinctly digital attitude."

Each AI Venix arrives in custom packaging inspired by the watch's pixel camo design, extending the concept beyond the timepiece into a complete collectible experience.

The AI Venix is available now exclusively at guesswatches.com.

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About GUESS Watches

Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches are designed to appeal to fashion-driven consumers around the world. The authority in fashion watches with innovative and on-trend designs GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.

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SOURCE GUESS Watches