GuideWell Source Appoints Gordon Bailey as President and Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Source announced today that Gordon Bailey has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of GuideWell Source and its family of companies, which include First Coast Service, Options, Inc. and Novitas Solutions, Inc., effective July 1. Bailey was appointed following Harvey Dikter's retirement after 21 years of dedicated service to the family of companies.

Bailey joined GuideWell Source and its family of companies earlier this year as President, bringing with him vast experience as a public affairs leader in the government sector.

Gordon Bailey has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of GuideWell Source and its family of companies.

"Gordon is the right leader for GuideWell Source and its family of companies to build on our strong foundation and guide us into the next chapter. As we look into new opportunities within the federal contracting environment and beyond, we will continue the operational excellence our current customers have come to know us for," said Amy Ruth, chair of the GuideWell Source board of directors. "Gordon has a strong background in developing and executing public policy and brings strong leadership and a compelling vision for the future."

Bailey has been part of the GuideWell enterprise since 2006, previously serving as Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Engagement at GuideWell. In this role, he led public policy strategy and engagement with policymakers and regulatory bodies at both the federal and state levels, helping shape health care policy.

Prior to joining GuideWell in 2006, Bailey served as Senior Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at CSX. His earlier legal experience includes an associate position at LeClairRyan, a judicial clerkship with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and service as an attorney in the U.S. Army General Counsel's office at the Pentagon while on active duty. Bailey holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and American studies from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He also earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Outside of his professional role, Bailey is active in the Jacksonville community and has served on a variety of nonprofit boards over the past 25 years, including immediate Past Chair of the board of directors for Associated Industries of Florida and board member for the Florida Blue Foundation and the Junta Fundacion Triple-S. He is also the Past Chair of the nationwide board of trustees for PACE Center for Girls as well as the Past Chair of the board of directors of PACE Center for Girls Jacksonville.

About GuideWell Source

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., GuideWell Source is the corporate services and parent company for First Coast Service Options, Inc., Novitas Solutions, Inc. and GuideWell Allegiance, which provide administrative services for government-sponsored healthcare programs. Through the efforts of its nearly 2,500 employees, GuideWell Source provides quality Medicare administrative services throughout the United States as well as Puerto Rico to nearly 10.4 million beneficiaries and the 829,000 healthcare providers who care for them. For more information, visit www.guidewellsource.com.

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SOURCE GuideWell Source