GuideWell Source announces retirement of CEO Harvey Dikter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Source, a leading administrative services company providing full-service, administrative business solutions for health programs, announced that Harvey Dikter, chief executive officer, will retire later this year following a 21-year career with the company.

"We are grateful for Harvey's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to public service through providing best value professional and administrative services to government agencies," said Amy Ruth, chair of the GuideWell Source board of directors. "His vision, integrity and dedication will leave a legacy of excellence that will guide us well into the future."

Dikter joined the GuideWell Source family of companies in 2005 as vice president and general counsel and held a number of operational and organizational positions before being named CEO of First Coast Service Options, Inc. and Novitas Solutions, Inc. in 2016 and CEO of the family of companies in January 2020.

Throughout his leadership, he led several critical strategic initiatives including the negotiations for the acquisition of Novitas Solutions, which grew the GuideWell Source family of companies' Medicare footprint three-fold by serving as the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) for 12 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Additionally, Dikter was instrumental in developing the mission, vision and values that drove the organization's corporate culture, resulting in significant engagement increases and operational achievements. Dikter also focused on improving the communities in which his team members live and the communities of the providers and beneficiaries that GuideWell Source serves, leaving a lasting legacy defined by both business accomplishments and his deep commitment to community service.

The company will announce a succession plan in the near future.

About GuideWell Source

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., GuideWell Source is the corporate services and parent company for First Coast Service Options, Inc., Novitas Solutions, Inc. and GuideWell Allegiance, which provide administrative services for government-sponsored healthcare programs. Through the efforts of its nearly 2,500 employees, GuideWell Source provides quality Medicare administrative services throughout the United States as well as Puerto Rico to nearly 12 million beneficiaries and the 600,000 healthcare providers who care for them. For more information, visit www.guidewellsource.com.

