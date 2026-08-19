Guidewire Wins Eight Celent XCelent Awards for P&C Claims Excellence

Named a "Luminary" across global reviews for Guidewire ClaimCenter

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Guidewire ClaimCenter has earned eight Celent XCelent awards and been named a "Luminary" in all four regional Celent Claims Systems Vendors reports. The "Luminary" designation is Celent's highest distinction and recognizes the sophistication and breadth of a vendor's technology and functionality. InsuranceNow was named a Functionality Standout in the 2026 North America report. Across all global regions, Guidewire received the most XCelent awards of any vendor.

"Guidewire ClaimCenter is a leading claims management system, delivering comprehensive functionality to meet the evolving needs of P&C insurers. Its capabilities have earned Guidewire Luminary recognition across the North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM editions of the 2026 Celent Claims Systems Vendor reports, along with eight XCelent awards," said Harry Huberty, Senior Analyst – North America, Celent and co-author of the reports. "We also recognize Guidewire InsuranceNow for its Functionality Standout distinction in the 2026 North America report, highlighting its ability to help insurers modernize core operations with a flexible, user-friendly platform."

ClaimCenter has earned eight XCelent awards and "Luminary" status in all four regional Claims Systems Vendors reports. Post this

Celent, a global research and advisory firm serving the financial services industries, recognized Guidewire ClaimCenter with the following XCelent awards across its Claims Systems Vendors reports:

P&C Claims Systems: North America Edition

XCelent Advanced Technology 2026

XCelent Breadth of Functionality 2026

XCelent Customer Base and Support 2026

P&C Claims Systems: APAC Edition

XCelent Breadth of Functionality 2026

XCelent Customer Base and Support 2026

P&C Claims Systems: EMEA Edition

XCelent Breadth of Functionality 2026

XCelent Customer Base and Support 2026

P&C Claims Systems: LATAM Edition

XCelent Breadth of Functionality 2026

In the Celent Technical Capability Matrix for each region, ClaimCenter is placed in the following categories:

APAC - Luminary

EMEA - Luminary

NAM - Luminary

LATAM - Luminary

In the Celent Technical Capability Matrix for North America, InsuranceNow is placed in the following category:

Functionality Standout

"We're grateful to our customers whose feedback shapes ClaimCenter and InsuranceNow, and we thank Celent for recognizing the breadth and depth of these applications," said Brian Desmond, CMO, Guidewire. "We're excited to keep building, embedding AI deeper into claims workflows so teams can work faster and smarter."

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Melissa Cobb

Director, Public Relations

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+1.650.464.1177

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidewire Software