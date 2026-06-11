Guinness® Steak Cuts Launch in 1,300+ Kroger Fuel Centers, Accelerating National Growth

Sidari Artisan Brands scales its award-winning, premium meat snack footprint through Spring convenience channel resets.

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidari Artisan Brands, a fast-growing CPG company and platform for iconic brand extension, today announced that its Guinness® Steak Cuts line is now available at approximately 1,300 Kroger Fuel Center locations nationwide. The strategic rollout follows spring category resets, positioning the premium steak snack across a high-velocity, grab-and-go store perimeter.

Guinness® Steak Cuts Launch in 1,300+ Kroger Fuel Centers

Built on a simple premise — a steak snack worthy of the Guinness name — the product line is crafted from 100% whole-muscle eye-of-round steak that is marinated in Guinness 0.0 and other premium ingredients, and slowly oven-roasted using a proprietary cooking process. Guinness Steak Cuts retail in three distinct flavor profiles: Original (Think: Pot Roast), Coffee, and Chocolate.

This retail expansion capitalizes on a shift toward premiumization in the convenience channel, where retailers are increasingly winning with assortments that balance indulgence with intentionality. Guinness Steak Cuts is built for these shifts, bringing craft, quality, and experience to one of the country's largest fuel-center networks.

"Launching in Kroger Fuel Centers is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Elizabeth Brauser, co-founder of Sidari Artisan Brands. "Convenience shoppers are some of the most discerning buyers out there; they make fast decisions and reward the brands they trust. Guinness Steak Cuts is built to turn heads on the shelf and earn its place in the basket again and again."

The expansion builds upon existing sales momentum established across grocery, convenience, and Amazon. Additional retail expansion is planned through the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.

For more information, visit www.guinnesssteakcuts.com.

For wholesale inquiries, visit www.guinnesssteakcuts.com/wholesale.

About Guinness® Steak Cuts

Guinness® Steak Cuts is a premium steak snack made with whole-muscle eye-of-round and slow-cooked in a traditional Guinness marinade. Each bag delivers bold, gourmet flavor profiles inspired by Guinness – Original, Coffee, and Chocolate — all slowly oven-roasted to preserve tenderness and integrity. Recognized with a Double Gold in both Taste and Design at the 2025 CPG Awards by Food and Beverage Magazine, these snacks elevate the category with rich, refined taste and an unmistakable modern edge.

The GUINNESS word mark and HARP device are trademarks owned by Diageo Ireland Unlimited Company and are used under license.

About Sidari Artisan Brands

Sidari Artisan Brands is a fast-growing CPG company and platform for iconic brand extension. Through strategic partnerships, product development expertise, and expansive distribution channels, Sidari Artisan Brands delivers premium, authentic products to customers nationwide while serving as a trusted launchpad to market for its partners.

SOURCE Sidari Artisan Brands