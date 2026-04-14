Steak, Not Jerky: Sidari Artisan Brands Partners with Guinness to Bring the Steakhouse to the Snack Aisle

Guinness Steak Cuts is a premium meat snack made with real steak, crafted to meet elevated consumer tastes within the category. Now available on Amazon.

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinness Steak Cuts announces their national launch on Amazon following their retail debut last fall. Inspired by the signature flavor notes of Guinness, the product offers an authentic steak snack crafted with attention to quality and taste. The line is available in three flavors: Original (Pot Roast), Coffee, and Chocolate.

Guinness Steak Cuts was awarded Double Gold in both Taste and Design at the 2025 CPG Awards by Food and Beverage Magazine

"We wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the category," said Elizabeth Brauser, co-founder of Sidari Artisan Brands . "As consumers move toward higher-quality protein and more intentional, experience-driven snacking, Guinness Steak Cuts answers with a product that bridges craft, culture, and convenience — expanding where and how meat snacks show up."

Each cut is marinated with Guinness 0.0 and finished through a proprietary slow-cooking process that delivers a tender, flavorful bite. Designed to pair with a pint but a delicacy on their own, the snacks are a natural fit to elevate your pantry, bar cart, golf bag, and everything in between.

The partnership with Guinness brings the world's No. 1 stout brand into one of the fastest-growing snack categories — creating immediate shelf impact and consumer recognition while reinforcing a shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless flavor.

"We wanted to make something with taste — and taste," said Brauser. "Guinness shares our passion for innovation and experience, and together we're reshaping what a meat snack can be — elevated, bold, and universally appealing. That's the future of the category."

Further validating its impact, Guinness Steak Cuts was awarded Double Gold in both Taste and Design at the 2025 CPG Awards by Food and Beverage Magazine, recognizing excellence in both product experience and visual execution.

Product Highlights

100% whole muscle eye-of-round steak — never ground, never formed

Marinated with Guinness 0.0 for depth of flavor (contains no alcohol)

Proprietary slow-cooking process for a tender bite

Three Guinness-inspired flavors: Original (Pot Roast), Coffee, Chocolate

Naturally high in protein (19–21g per 2.5 oz bag)

Low sugar (1–3g) and no artificial ingredients or fillers

Premium packaging designed for strong shelf presence

SRP: $8.99–$10.99

About Sidari Artisan Brands

Sidari Artisan Brands is a fast-growing CPG company and platform for iconic brand extension. Through strategic partnerships, product development expertise, and expansive distribution channels, Sidari Artisan Brands delivers premium, authentic products to customers nationwide while serving as a trusted launchpad to market for its partners.

About Guinness

The GUINNESS Company was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four natural ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 120. The most Guinness is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. All Guinness consumed in Ireland and Great Britain is brewed at St. James's Gate Brewery. More information can be found at www.guinness.com

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie

SOURCE Sidari Artisan Brands