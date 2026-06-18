SEABROOK, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Gulf Winds International, a leading drayage and domestic transportation provider, announced that Eric Smith has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development, supporting its Mid-Market team.

"Gulf Winds has built a strong foundation, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its continued growth," said Smith. "The focus is on bringing in the right business, executing well, and scaling in a way that supports the network."

Gulf Winds International Appoints Eric Smith as Vice President of Business Development.

Smith brings more than 10 years of experience in logistics and transportation, with previous leadership roles at Everest Transportation Systems and Circle Logistics. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he developed the structured leadership approach that continues to guide his work today.

At Gulf Winds, Smith will focus on driving sustainable growth through aligned execution across sales, operations, pricing, and onboarding. His approach emphasizes building long-term partnerships and scaling in a way that supports service, stability, and operational performance.

To learn more about Gulf Winds International, visit www.gwii.com.

About Gulf Winds International

Gulf Winds International is a leading drayage, intermodal, and domestic transportation provider serving major U.S. port and inland markets, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Mobile, Memphis, Savannah, Charleston, Norfolk, and Baltimore. The company provides container drayage, transloading, container yard (CY) solutions, intermodal transportation, and integrated logistics services. With a privately managed chassis fleet, controlled assets, and proprietary technology platforms, Gulf Winds delivers reliable, scalable supply chain solutions. Its asset-based network and technology-driven visibility tools support efficient port-to-door transportation, warehouse integration, and end-to-end freight optimization across key U.S. logistics markets.

Gulf Winds International | 5300 Highway 146 Seabrook, TX 77586 | www.gwii.com

Media Contact:

Natalie Skinnes

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SOURCE Gulf Winds International, Inc.