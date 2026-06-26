Gulfport Energy and Mobility Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jun 26, 2026, 18:24 ET

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Gulfport Energy Corp. (NYSE: GPOR) will replace Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1.  Select Medical Holdings is being acquired in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

  • Mobility Global Inc. (NYSE: MBGL) will replace Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is spinning off Mobility Global in a transaction expected to be completed July 1. Core Laboratories is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Gulfport Energy

GPOR

Energy

July 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Select Medical Holdings

SEM

Health Care

July 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mobility Global

MBGL

Industrials

July 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Core Laboratories

CLB

Energy

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