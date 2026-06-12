Gundry MD Introduces "Everyday Essentials" -- A Curated Line of 14 Foundational Wellness Supplements

Dr. Gundry's New "Everyday Essentials" Collection Makes It Easier Than Ever to Build a Daily Supplement Routine for Whole-Body Wellness

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people, starting a supplement routine can feel overwhelming. With countless vitamins, probiotics, antioxidants, and wellness formulas on the market, it's often difficult to know which supplements actually support long-term health and healthy aging.†*

That's why Gundry MD® has introduced Gundry MD Everyday Essentials, a curated collection of 14 foundational daily wellness supplements designed to help support energy, circulation, cognitive health, immunity, heart health, and overall vitality.†*

Gundry MD Everyday Essentials is a collection of 14 daily wellness supplements formulated to help support whole-body health, healthy aging, energy production, cardiovascular wellness, cognitive function, immune support, circulation, and cellular protection.

Created by microbiome expert and restorative medicine practitioner Steven Gundry M.D., the Everyday Essentials collection was designed to simplify wellness by offering science-backed daily formulas that target common health concerns associated with aging, stress, oxidative stress, and fatigue.†*

Whether someone is just beginning their wellness journey or looking to strengthen an existing routine, the Gundry MD Everyday Essentials line aims to provide foundational nutritional support with convenient daily-use formulas.†*

What Are Gundry MD Everyday Essentials?

Gundry MD Everyday Essentials is a collection of 14 daily wellness supplements formulated to help support whole-body health, healthy aging, energy production, cardiovascular wellness, cognitive function, immune support, circulation, and cellular protection.†*

Rather than focusing on just one area of health, the Everyday Essentials line was created to provide broad, daily nutritional support for the systems people rely on most, including the heart, brain, immune system, circulation, and energy metabolism.†*

The collection includes a variety of targeted formulas featuring ingredients such as CoQ10, citrus polyphenols, vitamin C, turmeric, black garlic, antioxidants, and circulation-support compounds, designed to help users feel energized, sharp, active, and resilient as they age.†*

Featured Supplements in Dr. Gundry's Gundry MD Everyday Essentials Supplement Line

The Everyday Essentials line includes 14 foundational wellness formulas:

Below are some of the featured supplements in the collection and how they work to support daily health and longevity.

Gundry MD Time-Released Vitamin C

Gundry MD Time-Released Vitamin C is a daily vitamin C supplement formulated with unique time-release technology designed to gradually deliver vitamin C throughout the day instead of flooding the body all at once.†*

Unlike standard vitamin C supplements that may quickly leave the system, this advanced formula helps provide steady immune support, antioxidant protection, collagen support, and cellular defense from morning to night.†* The formula is also free from unnecessary fillers, sugar, soy, and dairy.

Benefits of Gundry MD Time-Released Vitamin C

Supports healthy immune system function†*

Helps fight oxidative stress and free radical damage†*

Encourages natural collagen production for youthful-looking skin†*

Supports healthy joints and connective tissue†*

Helps improve iron absorption for steady energy†*

Supports cognitive clarity, memory, and focus†*

Helps maintain healthy circulation and cardiovascular wellness†*

Provides all-day vitamin C support with time-release technology†*

Why Time-Released Vitamin C Matters

Many traditional vitamin C supplements are rapidly absorbed and eliminated by the body within just a few hours. Time-released vitamin C helps deliver nutrients gradually throughout the day, which may support more consistent immune defense, antioxidant activity, and cellular protection.†*

This type of delivery system is especially appealing for individuals looking for long-lasting daily wellness support rather than short-term nutrient spikes.†*

How to Use Gundry MD Time-Released Vitamin C

Take 2 capsules daily with your first meal

Use consistently for best results

Designed for simple daily immune and antioxidant support†*

Gundry MD Citrus Polyphenols

Gundry MD Citrus Polyphenols is a daily wellness supplement featuring citrus-derived polyphenols, vitamin C, and antioxidant compounds designed to support cardiovascular health, healthy circulation, immune resilience, and cognitive wellness.†*

The formula contains ingredients such as hesperidin, naringin, rutin, and noni compounds, known for their antioxidant and circulation-supporting properties.†*

Benefits of Gundry MD Citrus Polyphenols

Supports healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range †*

Helps support nitric oxide production for healthy blood flow †*

Promotes cardiovascular wellness and circulation †*

Provides antioxidant protection against oxidative stress †*

Supports healthy immune function †*

Helps maintain cognitive sharpness and mental clarity †*

Supports healthy cellular function and aging†*

How to Use Gundry MD Citrus Polyphenols

Take 3 capsules daily

Preferably take one capsule with each meal

Best taken with a full glass of water

Gundry MD Daily Circulation Support?

Gundry MD Daily Circulation Support is a targeted circulation-support supplement formulated with turmeric, black garlic, BioPerine®, and antioxidant-rich ingredients designed to help support healthy blood flow, cardiovascular function, endurance, and whole-body vitality.

As circulation naturally changes with age, many people may notice lower energy, reduced stamina, or less physical endurance. This formula was designed to help support smooth circulation and nutrient delivery throughout the body.†*

Benefits of Gundry MD Daily Circulation Support

Supports cardiovascular and arterial health †*

Encourages healthy blood flow and circulation †*

Helps support steady daily energy and stamina †*

Delivers antioxidant support for cellular protection †*

Helps combat oxidative stress associated with aging †*

Supports nutrient absorption with BioPerine ® †*

Helps support active, healthy aging†*

How to Use Gundry MD Daily Circulation Support

Take 2 capsules once or twice daily with food

Consistent daily use is recommended for best results

What Is Gundry MD Daily Neuro Support?

Gundry MD Daily Neuro Support is a brain health and circulation-support supplement designed to help support cognitive performance, memory, focus, mental clarity, and healthy blood flow to the brain.†*

The formula combines antioxidants and science-backed botanical compounds designed to help support neuron communication and healthy circulation — two important factors for maintaining cognitive performance with age.†*

Benefits of Gundry MD Daily Neuro Support

Supports memory and cognitive performance †*

Encourages mental clarity and focus †*

Helps maintain healthy circulation to the brain †*

Supports healthy oxygen and nutrient delivery †*

Provides antioxidant protection against oxidative stress †*

Supports healthy brain aging and cognitive wellness†*

How to Use Gundry MD Daily Neuro Support

Take 1 capsule daily with a meal

Daily consistency is recommended for the best results

What Is Gundry MD Pulse Renew?

Gundry MD Pulse Renew is an advanced cardiovascular wellness supplement formulated with CoQ10 and polyphenol-rich extracts to help support heart health, circulation, antioxidant activity, and cellular energy production.†*

CoQ10 is one of the body's key compounds involved in ATP production — the energy source used by cells throughout the body, especially the heart. Because CoQ10 levels naturally decline with age, Pulse Renew was designed to help replenish this critical nutrient and support cardiovascular wellness.†*

Benefits of Gundry MD Pulse Renew

Supports healthy cellular energy production †*

Helps support ATP production with CoQ10 †*

Promotes cardiovascular health and circulation †*

Supports healthy blood pressure already within normal range †*

Encourages smooth blood flow and oxygen delivery †*

Provides antioxidant support for heart and cellular health †*

Helps support healthy aging and vitality†*

How to Use Gundry MD Pulse Renew

Take 1 capsule daily with a meal

Consistency is key for long-term cardiovascular support†*

Who Is Gundry MD Everyday Essentials Designed For?

The Everyday Essentials collection was created for adults looking for simple, foundational daily wellness support. The formulas are especially appealing for individuals interested in:

Healthy aging support †*

Heart and circulation health †*

Daily energy and vitality †*

Brain and cognitive support †*

Immune system support †*

Antioxidant protection †*

Foundational nutrition and wellness habits†*

The collection is also ideal for people who feel overwhelmed by complicated supplement routines and want an easier place to start.

Can I Take Multiple Gundry MD Everyday Essentials Products Together?

Many of the Everyday Essentials formulas were designed to complement one another as part of a comprehensive wellness routine. However, customers should always read product labels carefully and consult their healthcare provider before adding new supplements to their routine, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing existing health conditions.*

How Long Does It Take to See Results From Daily Wellness Supplements?

Results can vary depending on the individual, their existing health habits, consistency of use, and which products they are taking. Some people may notice improvements in energy, digestion, or focus within a few weeks, while other benefits, such as circulation, skin appearance, or long-term wellness, may require more consistent use over time.†*

Gundry MD recommends using products consistently as part of a healthy lifestyle that includes proper nutrition, sleep, movement, and stress management.

What Makes Gundry MD Everyday Essentials Different From Traditional Vitamin Bundles?

Unlike basic multivitamin packs that primarily focus on general nutrient intake, the Gundry MD Everyday Essentials collection includes targeted wellness formulas designed to support specific areas of health, including circulation, brain function, cardiovascular support, antioxidant protection, energy production, and healthy aging.†*

The collection combines modern nutritional science with ingredient blends centered around polyphenols, antioxidants, CoQ10, circulation-support nutrients, and plant-based wellness compounds.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gundry MD Everyday Essentials

Where Can I Purchase Gundry MD Everyday Essentials? The Gundry MD Everyday Essentials collection can be purchased directly through the official Gundry MD website. Buying directly from the official website helps ensure customers receive authentic formulas, access to the newest product releases, exclusive bundles, subscription savings, and customer support directly from the brand. Customers may also find select Gundry MD products through authorized online retailers, but the official website is the best place to shop the complete Everyday Essentials collection.

How Do I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Gundry MD Products? To help ensure authenticity, customers should purchase Gundry MD supplements directly from the official Gundry MD website or authorized retailers. Authentic Gundry MD products are manufactured to strict quality standards and formulated with carefully selected ingredients designed to support whole-body wellness. Consumers should be cautious of heavily discounted third-party listings, unauthorized resellers, or products sold without original packaging, as these may not guarantee product freshness, quality, or authenticity.

What If I Don't Like Some of the Products I Receive? Gundry MD offers customer support and satisfaction-focused policies to help customers feel confident when trying new wellness products. Customers who have questions about a product, need help with usage recommendations, or are unsatisfied with part of their order can contact the Gundry MD customer service team directly through the official website for assistance regarding returns, exchanges, or refund eligibility. Because wellness routines are highly personal, some users may choose to customize which Everyday Essentials products best support their health goals.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols.†* Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. *All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

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