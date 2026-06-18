Gundry MD Launches Elevate NAD+: A Breakthrough NMN Supplement Designed to Support Healthy Cellular Aging

Patent-Pending Beadlet Technology Delivers Stable, Bioavailable NMN to Boost NAD+ Levels, Support Cellular Regeneration, and Help You Feel Decades Younger

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD®, the health and wellness brand founded by world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and longevity researcher Dr. Steven Gundry, today announced the launch of Gundry MD Elevate NAD+™, its most advanced anti-aging supplement to date. Formulated with stabilized NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) delivered via a novel patent-pending beadlet system, Elevate NAD+ is designed to meaningfully raise the body's NAD+ levels.

Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ targets one of the most significant and overlooked drivers of aging: declining NAD+ levels. Built around a patent-pending beadlet delivery system that solves the two biggest problems with NMN supplementation, stability and absorption, it's the first formula of its kind to actually deliver on NAD+'s well-documented potential.†*

"After decades of research and countless iterations, the science finally caught up with my vision," says Steven Gundry, MD. "I've been fascinated by NAD-supporting supplements for about 25 years now, and I've watched the evolution of these supplements and how to support NAD — and Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ represents everything I've learned along the way."

What Is Gundry MD Elevate NAD

Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ targets one of the most significant and overlooked drivers of aging: declining NAD+ levels. Built around a patent-pending beadlet delivery system that solves the two biggest problems with NMN supplementation, stability and absorption, it's the first formula of its kind to actually deliver on NAD+'s well-documented potential.†*

What Is NAD+ and Why Do Your Levels Decline With Age?

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme found in every living cell. It plays a central role in converting food into energy, repairing damaged DNA, and supporting cellular regeneration that keeps the body functioning as it did in youth. Scientists now widely regard declining NAD+ as one of the primary drivers of the aging process itself.

The problem: NAD+ levels drop sharply with age. By age 50, most adults have lost roughly 50% of the NAD+ they had in their 20s. By 70, those levels are a fraction of what they once were, and the consequences show up in every system of the body. Fatigue, cognitive fog, joint stiffness, muscle loss, metabolic slowdown, and accelerated skin aging are all linked to this decline.

NMN is also one of the most exciting compounds in aging research today. As the direct precursor to NAD+, the cellular fuel responsible for energy production, DNA repair, and tissue regeneration, NMN has been shown in human clinical trials to raise NAD+ levels by up to 50 to 100 percent. The problem is that most NMN supplements never actually deliver it. NMN is fragile, degrades within weeks under normal conditions, and what survives shelf life could be destroyed by stomach acid before it ever reaches the gut.

Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ changes that. Each capsule contains NMN sealed inside acid-resistant enteric-coated beadlets that keep it stable from production through digestion, so it arrives in the gut intact and converts to NAD+ as intended.†*

Beyond NMN, the formula includes seven additional ingredients across two targeted blends. The NAD+ Support Blend pairs NMN with nicotinamide riboside tartrate, liposomal quercetin, and wasabi root extract to further drive NAD+ production and clear out the senescent "zombie cells" that consume it. The Adaptogenic Longevity Blend adds NooGandha® ashwagandha, NordicCherry®, tart cherry extract, ErgoActive® ergothioneine, and holy basil leaf extract to support brain health, stress resilience, joint comfort, and healthy aging at the cellular level.†*

The result is a comprehensive formula designed to address aging at its root, declining NAD+, with the delivery technology to actually back it up.†*

Elevate NAD+ Full Ingredient Breakdown

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) — Delivered in a stabilized, bioavailable form via the patent-pending beadlet system, NMN is the most direct way to raise NAD+ levels in the body. Helps increase energy, improve endurance, improve sleep quality, and enhance cognitive function.†*

Nicotinamide Riboside Tartrate — A second NAD+ precursor that works alongside NMN to further support NAD+ production. Emerging research shows this ingredient can improve gut microbiome health while reducing bloating, digestive discomfort, and irregularity.†*

Liposomal Quercetin — A flavonoid studied for its role in supporting healthy cellular function and inflammation balance.†*

Wasabi Root Extract ( Wasabia japonica ) — Contains isothiocyanates studied for their role in activating the body's natural cellular defense pathways, supporting a healthy inflammation response, and promoting healthy brain function.†*

) — Contains isothiocyanates studied for their role in activating the body's natural cellular defense pathways, supporting a healthy inflammation response, and promoting healthy brain function.†* Liposomal Ashwagandha (NooGandha®) — A clinically studied, liposomal form of ashwagandha optimized for cognitive support. Has been shown to help with improvements in memory, focus, processing speed, and stress resilience.†*

NordicCherry® — A standardized Scandinavian cherry extract rich in anthocyanins and polyphenols that has a role in reducing oxidative stress, supporting joint comfort, and promoting healthy recovery from the cellular wear that accumulates with age.†*

Tart Cherry Extract — One of the most well-studied natural sources of melatonin precursors and anti-inflammatory anthocyanins linked to improving sleep quality, faster muscle recovery, supporting joint comfort, and healthy uric acid levels.†*

ErgoActive® Ergothioneine — An amino acid found in mushrooms that the body cannot produce on its own.

Holy Basil Leaf Extract (Ocimum tenuiflorum) — An adaptogenic herb linked to reductions in cortisol, improvements in cognitive function and memory, may help support healthy glucose levels already within the normal range, and a calming effect on the nervous system.†*

Benefits of Gundry MD Elevate NAD+

Sustained daily energy and reduced fatigue†*

Sharper mental clarity, focus, and working memory†*

Improved sleep quality†*

Reduced joint discomfort and stiffness†*

Increased physical strength and endurance†*

Support for a healthy metabolism and weight management†*

Firmer, younger-looking skin†*

A healthier gut microbiome with less bloating and digestive discomfort†*

In a 12-week internal study of 23 users aged 37–72, 100% of participants reported they wanted to continue using the formula after the study concluded.**

**12-week study of 23 compensated users ages 37–72. Not a scientific study. Individual results will vary.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD Elevate NAD+

How does NMN boost NAD+ levels?

NMN is the direct biological precursor to NAD+. When absorbed in the gut, NMN is enzymatically converted into NAD+, replenishing the body's supply. Because NAD+ cannot be supplemented directly at the cellular level, increasing NMN intake is currently the most effective and evidence-based strategy for raising NAD+ levels in humans.

What makes Elevate NAD+ different from other NMN supplements?

Most NMN supplements fail at two points: stability and absorption. NMN degrades quickly under standard conditions, and even intact NMN can be destroyed by stomach acid before reaching the gut. Elevate NAD+ uses patent-pending acid-resistant beadlets to solve both problems, keeping NMN potent from production to absorption.†*

How long does it take to feel results?

Joint comfort, memory improvements, and visible changes in skin and physique typically emerge over the following weeks as cellular regeneration builds.†*

Is NMN safe?

NMN is a naturally occurring compound found in small amounts in foods like broccoli, edamame, and avocado. Multiple human clinical trials have evaluated NMN supplementation and reported no significant adverse effects. As with any supplement, individuals with pre-existing health conditions should consult a physician before use.

How should Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ be taken?

One capsule daily with a glass of water. Each bottle is a 30-day supply.

How long does the formula stay potent?

The patent-pending beadlet technology helps keep Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ potent for up to two years from the date of production.

Is there a money-back guarantee

Yes. Every order is backed by Gundry MD's 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Return the bottles, even empty ones, within 90 days for a full refund of the purchase price, no questions asked.

Where is Gundry MD Elevate NAD+ manufactured?

In a GMP-certified facility in the United States, the finished product also undergoes independent third-party quality testing before shipping.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols.†* Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

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