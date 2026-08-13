HABRI ANNOUNCES HUMAN ANIMAL BOND INNOVATION AWARD WINNERS

Dogs on Deployment, Public Service Category; The Arizona Pet Project, Public Service Category; Unspoken Bond Documentary, KTF Films and Jackie Ducci, Media Category; The City of Albuquerque, Animal Welfare Department, Pet-Inclusive Culture Category; Roehl Transport, Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure Category; Lovedogs 360 Foundation, International Category; Battersea Dogs & Cats Home,

International Category

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced the winners of its annual Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, recognizing those who offer innovative programs, policies and initiatives to advance the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society.

The Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards recognizes innovative programs that advance the human-animal bond. Post this HABRI is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards.

"PetSmart Charities is proud to support the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards and celebrate the organizations that are expanding what's possible for people and pets," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities and Chair of the HABRI Board of Trustees. "This year's honorees are demonstrating that innovative ideas can strengthen the human-animal bond and create meaningful impact."

The 2026 Human Animal Bond Innovation Award winners are:

Public Service Category: Dogs on Deployment

Dogs on Deployment is a nonprofit organization that helps ensure U.S. service members never have to choose between their military service and their pets. Through its free nationwide Hero Pet Boarding Network and financial assistance programs, the organization supports military families during deployments, relocations, training assignments and other hardships. Since its founding, Dogs on Deployment has helped save more than 3,000 pets from unnecessary relinquishment, connected over 44,000 volunteer pet boarders and provided nearly $1 million in financial assistance. By protecting the bond between service members and their pets, the organization provides peace of mind while America's heroes serve their country. Its innovative model has created a trusted support network for military families and their companion animals.

Public Service Category: The Arizona Pet Project

The Arizona Pet Project is transforming homelessness services by ensuring families never have to choose between accessing shelter and keeping their pets. Through a pioneering partnership with UMOM New Day Centers, the organization launched one of the nation's first comprehensive pet-inclusive shelter models, providing veterinary care and pet support services directly within a family shelter. In its first year, the initiative supported 111 pet-owning families, helping keep people and their companion animals together during times of crisis. By demonstrating that preserving the human-animal bond strengthens family stability and access to services, The Arizona Pet Project has created a replicable model that is inspiring communities nationwide.

The Public Service category is sponsored by Zoetis.

Media Category: Unspoken Bond Documentary, KTF Films and Jackie Ducci

Unspoken Bond, created by Jackie Ducci and produced by KTF Films, is redefining how media can advance understanding of the human-animal bond. Through compelling stories of individuals whose relationships with animals have supported healing, resilience and recovery, the documentary demonstrates the profound impact of these connections on human well-being. Designed to spark dialogue beyond the screen, Unspoken Bond is engaging audiences to consider how the human-animal bond can strengthen mental health, healthcare and community support. By combining powerful storytelling with a vision for real-world application, this work is expanding recognition of the human-animal bond as a pathway to healing and connection.

The Media category is sponsored by DOGTV.

Pet-Inclusive Culture Category: The City of Albuquerque, Animal Welfare Department

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is advancing pet-inclusive workplaces through its innovative Employee Pet Care Membership program. The voluntary benefit provides City employees with affordable access to preventive veterinary care, including spay and neuter services, vaccinations and annual wellness exams. As the first program of its kind, it reinvests membership dues into the City's HEART fund to expand access to pet care for low- and moderate-income residents. By supporting both employee pets and the broader community, the initiative demonstrates how public-sector innovation can strengthen the human-animal bond and improve access to care.

The Pet-Inclusive Culture category is sponsored by Nestlé Purina PetCare.

Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure Category: Roehl Transport

Roehl Transport is redefining pet-inclusive workplaces by creating infrastructure that enables professional truck drivers to travel with their companion animals. Through its Pet Passport Program, the company combines pet-friendly policies with dedicated amenities, including pet run areas and waste stations, to support drivers and their pets on the road. By recognizing the role pets play in reducing isolation and promoting well-being, Roehl has integrated the human-animal bond into its driver support programs. This innovative, scalable approach demonstrates how employers can strengthen the health of its workforce by making it easier for people to remain with their pets throughout their careers.

International Category: Lovedogs 360 Foundation

Lovedogs 360 Foundation is expanding access to companion animal care across Kenya through a combination of education, media and technology. The organization promotes pet ownership through community training, culturally relevant storytelling and accessible veterinary resources that strengthen the human-animal bond. Its AI-powered Lovedogs 360 app uses nose-print biometric technology to provide affordable, lifelong dog identification while connecting pet owners to trusted support services. By developing inclusive, community-centered solutions, Lovedogs 360 Foundation is shaping a more pet-inclusive future and demonstrating how local innovation can improve the lives of both people and animals.

International Category: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is advancing pet-inclusive housing for renters with pets in the United Kingdom by combining research, public engagement and policy advocacy to pass the landmark Renters' Rights Act. The legislation, enacted this year, gives tenants the right to request permission to keep a pet, helping remove barriers to pet ownership for an estimated one million renters in England. By championing practical policy solutions that preserve the human-animal bond, Battersea is creating lasting change for people and their companion animals.

"HABRI is grateful to Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities; Category Sponsors: DOGTIV, Purina and Zoetis; and Supporting Sponsors: the World Pet Association and Tito's Handmade Vodka," said HABRI President Steven Feldman. "These organizations play a critical role in bringing the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards to life, enabling us to recognize and elevate the groundbreaking work being done to strengthen the bond between people and animals in communities around the world."

For more information about these winners and the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, please visit www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

CONTACT: Hayley Maynard

[email protected]

614.701.8205

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)