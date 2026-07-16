Boehringer Ingelheim Achieves Human Animal Bond Certification

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced this week at the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention that Boehringer Ingelheim has become a Human-Animal Bond Certified Company. This milestone reflects the steadfast commitment from Boehringer Ingelheim on the significance of the human-animal bond and its related education, training and research, while also supporting pet owners and veterinarians.

Human Animal Bond Certified Compa

"Achieving the status of a Human Animal Bond Certification Company is a meaningful designation for our team and our customers; it demonstrates our support for the veterinary profession and our core belief that healthier animals contribute to healthier communities and stronger human connections," said Fabio Paganini, President, US Commercial Business for Boehringer Ingelheim.

As an official Human Animal Bond Certified Company, Boehringer Ingelheim joins a community of leading organizations dedicated to elevating awareness of the positive impact companion animals have on our lives and supporting programs that help people and pets thrive together. In addition to supporting HABRI research programs and conducting significant internal training on the human-animal bond, the support from Boehringer Ingelheim makes Human-Animal Bond Certification more accessible for individual veterinary professionals and clinics.

"Alongside HABRI, NAVC is proud to recognize Boehringer Ingelheim for its commitment to expanding awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond and to supporting greater access to human-animal bond education for the veterinary community," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill, who also serves as Vice Chair of HABRI's Board of Trustees.

Human-Animal Bond Certification is a 7.5-hour RACE-approved continuing education course created by HABRI and the NAVC to provide a deeper understanding of the science-backed health benefits of the human-animal bond and how this information can be deployed at the clinic level to improve the practice of veterinary medicine through fostering more meaningful client interactions and improving communication and rapport. Over 1,280 veterinary professionals have become certified since the program's inception in 2018. Veterinary and veterinary technician students may register for the Human Animal Bond Certification on VetFolio, the NAVC's industry-leading digital platform, which provides online virtual learning and engagement for veterinary professionals.

About NAVC

NAVC (North American Veterinary Community) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; informs the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

Media Contacts

HABRI: Becca Thomas, 614-633-5158

NAVC: Ellen Edmonds, 407-580-6084

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)