BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While premium soft serve has traditionally relied on dairy and refined sugar, hacco believes Koji (fermented rice) opens the door to an exciting new culinary experience.

Chef Jean-Thomas Schneider, Master Pastry Chef Commentary Speed Speed

To explore that possibility, hacco has partnered with the world's only chef to hold the titles of Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF), Pastry World Champion, and Ice Cream World Champion, Chef Jean-Thomas Schneider, founder of Maison Asteria in Alsace, France, to develop a new generation of premium plant-based soft serve inspired by Koji. The creations will debut at hacco's flagship bakery café, scheduled to open in Brooklyn this year.

Rather than simply replacing dairy or refined sugar, the collaboration explores how richness, balance, texture, and flavor can naturally be achieved through fermentation. Unlike what many people associate with fermentation, KOJI BARISTA delivers a naturally smooth, creamy mouthfeel and gentle sweetness—creating an indulgent experience without dairy.

Together, hacco and Chef Schneider are exploring a new expression of premium frozen desserts rooted in craftsmanship, naturally derived ingredients, and koji.

As part of the collaboration, Chef Schneider traveled to Japan with the hacco team. He visited Uonuma Jozo in Niigata, where he experienced traditional koji production firsthand and discovered the Japanese philosophy of living in harmony with nature.

"During my visit to Japan, I discovered a philosophy of living in harmony with nature," said Chef Jean-Thomas Schneider. "Fermentation is not simply a technique—it brings depth, balance, and a gourmet quality to food. KOJI BARISTA opens exciting possibilities for creating exceptional desserts with naturally derived ingredients."

At Maison Asteria, Chef Schneider creates premium plant-based desserts inspired by nature, craftsmanship, and innovation. Through this collaboration with hacco, he brings that philosophy to a new generation of koji-inspired frozen desserts.

For hacco, the collaboration represents another step in exploring how koji can inspire the future of pastry alongside some of the world's finest artisans.

About hacco:

Born in New York and inspired by the power of koji, hacco Bakery Café blends traditional fermentation with modern craftsmanship to create innovative baked goods, beverages, and culinary experiences. Opening this Winter at 160 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249, the café will showcase the possibilities of koji through thoughtfully crafted pastries, coffee, and seasonal offerings. Learn more at hacco-inc.com/lp/bakerycafe or follow @hacco.bakerycafe.

SOURCE hacco