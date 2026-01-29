Hacco's Organic KOJI AGAVE Wins Prestigious Lorenzo Cagnoni Award at Sigep 2026

Elevating sweetness without refined sugar through the natural power of Japanese fermentation.

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hacco, Inc. , a New York-based B2B brand redefining modern cuisine through koji fermentation, has won the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award at SIGEP 2026 for its multipurpose Organic KOJI AGAVE syrup.

SIGEP WORLD—the global expo for foodservice leaders and 1,300 brands in the Gelato, Pastry & Chocolate, Coffee, Bakery, and Pizza sector—celebrates what makes Organic KOJI AGAVE a distinctive and innovative ingredient. Naturally crafted and delicately sweet with a light, clean finish, the rice-fermented syrup contains zero refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, or additives - allowing chefs to achieve precise, balanced flavor profiles across a range of applications.

"This award is a testament to our dedication to creating fermented products and sharing the harmony and richness of koji with the world," said Raphael Boeri, hacco Corporate Pastry Chef and Store Operations Division Director. "By pairing individual technique with koji's rich flavor, Organic KOJI AGAVE unlocks new flavor experiences for chefs, bakers, baristas, and artisans all over the world. We're thrilled to see AGAVE celebrated for its fusion of heritage and innovation on an international stage."





Personal techniques combined with the rich flavor of AGAVE unlock a diverse array of new possibilities for pastries, beverages, sauces, and glazes. Honoring diverse food cultures, hacco carefully sources ingredients from trusted supply partners, including Uonuma Jozo Co., Ltd. and Marukome USA, Inc.

More information about Organic KOJI AGAVE is available at hacco-inc.com , and details about the Lorenzo Cagnoni award can be found at sigep.it/en . hacco's highly anticipated flagship store is expected to open in Brooklyn, N.Y., by July 2026.

About Hacco, Inc.

Born in New York and inspired by Japanese fermentation, Hacco brings the power of koji to modern cuisine. With organic ingredients and refined sugar-free recipes, Hacco creates naturally elevated flavors where tradition meets innovation. Hacco is committed to sharing the depth, warmth, and artistry of koji with the modern table. To learn more, visit hacco-inc.com or follow @hacco.nyc on Instagram.

