Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference "Unite To Cure''

"We are thrilled to be part of this global event to join forces to improve health care around the world, to make it more patient-centric and accessible,'' said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, who will address a panel moderated by Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The historic event from April 26-28 in Vatican City will gather the world's leading scientists, physicians, patients, families, ethicists and leaders of faith, government, business and philanthropy to discuss the latest innovations and hope for the future in health care. Experts will explore the theme: "How Science, Technology and 21st Century Medicine Will Impact Culture and Society.''

"It's a Davos for health care, and over the course of three days we will rally the world around a very simple idea,'' said Dr. Robin Smith, president of The Cura Foundation. "That tomorrow's cures are just around the corner, and by uniting together and understanding the challenges that lie ahead, we can speed the delivery of cures and foster great hope for patients all over the world suffering from deadly diseases and dangerous medical conditions."

The 2018 event will have a unique focus on advancing breakthrough technologies and disseminating knowledge that improves human health, prevents disease and protects the environment.

"We are in such an exciting time in science and this conference will help us share the stunning innovations that are changing peoples' lives and the new strategies in development that will revolutionize medicine,'' said Dr. Andrew L. Pecora, president, Physician Enterprise and chief innovations officer.

"This is a profound privilege to engage with global experts with whom we share a sacred mission: improve health care for all and strive to reach true equality in health care delivery,'' said Dr. Bonita Stanton, founding dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

To learn more about Unite To Cure: The Fourth International Vatican Conference, please visit: http://vaticanconference2018.com. Or, you can follow the event on Twitter @CuraFdn and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCuraFoundation, and join the conversation with #UnitetoCure.

The Cura Foundation leads a major global health movement, with the passionate purpose to improve human health. Cura unites public and private sectors, partnering with doctors, patients, business leaders, philanthropists and thought leaders to collaborate and create breakthroughs around the world. The foundation drives change by raising awareness of scientific advancements in genomics, emerging technologies and bigdata to usher in the future of medicine. Cura helps people live longer, better lives free from suffering. The Cura Foundation is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public and tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit: https://thecurafoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hackensack-meridian-health-leads-key-panels-at-vatican-health-conference-unite-to-cure-300636907.html

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health

Related Links

http://www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org

