Hadrian Adds Veteran Security and Defense Leaders to Support Next Phase of Growth

Former Robinhood CSO Caleb Sima joins as Chief Security Officer; longtime aerospace and defense executive Wallis Laughrey joins as Vice President of Munitions.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced manufacturing company building AI-powered factories for America, today announced that Caleb Sima has joined the company as Chief Security Officer and Wallis Laughrey will join as Vice President of Munitions. These additions to the executive team follow Hadrian's recent unveiling of Factory Four, a 2.2 million square foot facility located just outside Huntsville, AL, and demonstrate the company's continued momentum scaling AI-powered factories to serve the United States' most critical industries.

Caleb Sima Joins Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian as Chief Security Officer. Wallis Laughrey Joins Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian as Vice President of Munitions.

"Caleb and Wallis are exactly the kinds of leaders Hadrian needs as we continue to scale, broaden our capabilities, and take part in more complex and critical programs," said Chris Power, Founder and CEO of Hadrian. "They each bring decades of experience navigating complex technical, operational, and national security challenges, and their expertise will help ensure Hadrian continues to execute with the speed, depth, and precision our customers have come to expect."

Sima brings more than 25 years of experience across offensive security research, enterprise security leadership, product development, and company building. He has held senior security leadership roles at Capital One, Databricks, and most recently Robinhood, where he served as Chief Security Officer and led security strategy, operations, and IT through the company's growth and IPO. Prior to that, Sima founded and scaled two startups – SPI Dynamics and Bluebox Security.

In his new role, Sima will lead Hadrian's overall security strategy, including operations, compliance, and physical security. As Hadrian expands its factory footprint and takes on more customer programs, Sima will also be responsible for the continued protection of the data, software, and production systems those programs depend on. Sima currently serves as Founder and Chair of the CSA AI Security Alliance and as Founding General Partner at WhiteRabbit, a cybersecurity venture firm.

"At Hadrian, security and safety must move as fast as our manufacturing," said Sima. "I'm focused on delivering both without compromise across our operations to maintain the trust of our aerospace and defense customers."

Laughrey, who brings over two and a half decades of experience delivering complex aerospace and defense programs, will lead Hadrian's munitions strategy and execution. He will oversee coordination across manufacturing, vertical integration, government relations, prime partnerships, and business development to scale production of both low-cost and advanced munitions for the U.S. and its allies.

He began his career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force in space systems development, operations, and strategic acquisitions. He went on to lead Strike Systems at Northrop Grumman before joining Raytheon, where he led work across Advanced Concepts and Space Systems, eventually serving as Vice President and General Manager of Space and Command and Control Systems and later as Chief Strategy Officer. He subsequently established and led Anduril Labs at Anduril Industries, and most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Voyager. Laughrey is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.

"The gap between what the country needs and what the industrial base can produce today is the defining challenge in munitions," said Laughrey. "Hadrian is one of the few companies attacking it where it counts: at the factory. I'm glad to be here to help drive that work forward across our munitions efforts."

About Hadrian

Hadrian is rebuilding America's industrial base with highly automated factories that combine process engineering, AI, and robotics. Its mission is to help space and defense manufacturers produce at scale in the U.S. — from individual components to full programs — while giving American workers the tools to compete globally.

The company operates four facilities covering just under 3 million square feet: two in Torrance, California, and newly launched sites in Arizona and Alabama, with additional sites in development across the country. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/.

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SOURCE Hadrian