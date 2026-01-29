/C O R R E C T I O N -- Hadrian/

Hadrian executives were joined by state, federal, and local elected officials, federal delegation staff, and industry partners to celebrate the project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the significant impact it will have on the local and state economy.

The event marks a major milestone in Hadrian's mission to reindustrialize the United States and expand domestic capacity in next-generation manufacturing, as the facility will serve as a key node in Hadrian's growing national footprint. The facility, already in production, will make precision components and mission-critical systems for aerospace and defense.

"Our investment in Arizona was made possible through collaboration with state and local officials who share Hadrian's commitment to make manufacturing meaningful work again and to rebuild U.S. industrial capacity," said Chris Power, Founder and CEO of Hadrian. "Factory 3 is not just a facility, it's a platform for AI-enhanced production that strengthens America's industrial base and brings high-quality jobs to Mesa and the broader region."

"Hadrian's investment in Mesa is a win for Arizona and America," said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "By creating hundreds of family-sustaining jobs and transforming the way we get things done, this cutting-edge facility further positions Arizona at the forefront of America's high-tech manufacturing resurgence."

"This facility showcases real investment in Mesa – creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and strengthening America's manufacturing base," said Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ). "Hadrian's innovative technology is redefining what's possible for American industry and setting a new global standard for production. Expanding domestic production is critical to our economy and national security. Hadrian's growth here puts American workers first and helps to ensure that advanced manufacturing remains anchored right here at home."

Factory 3 features state-of-the-art manufacturing systems, autonomous production workflows, and deep integration of AI and robotics to accelerate throughput and enhance quality. The facility's software hub supports the coordination of advanced manufacturing processes and extends Hadrian's ability to deliver precision systems with speed and reliability.

Additional quotes from Arizona stakeholders:

Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman

"Mesa has a long history of supporting aerospace and defense innovation, and Hadrian's F3 is the next chapter in that story. Located near the Mesa Gateway Airport, this facility brings advanced manufacturing, high-quality jobs, and cutting-edge technology to our community," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman. "Investments like this strengthen Mesa's local economy while honoring the role our city has played in national service and innovation for generations."

Mesa Vice Mayor Scott Somers

"The grand opening of Hadrian's F3 facility is a win for southeast Mesa—bringing new career opportunities for local families and reinforcing our city's reputation as a place where advanced manufacturing thrives," said Vice Mayor Scott Somers. "As a veteran, I take special pride in knowing that the work happening here will help support the men and women in uniform who rely on dependable equipment every day. I'm proud to welcome Hadrian to Mesa and am grateful for their investment in our community."

Greater Phoenix Economic Council CEO Christine Mackay

"Greater Phoenix has been a historical stronghold for aerospace and defense; it makes perfect sense that with Hadrian's investment, the region is situated to be the future of the industry, too," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Christine Mackay. "The manufacturing and automation capabilities of Hadrian set a standard for the national industry to follow."

Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson

"Hadrian's new facility represents an exciting addition to Arizona's thriving aerospace and defense sector," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We're grateful for Hadrian's strong commitment to our state. Arizona is proud to lead the way in building the future of manufacturing."

About Hadrian

Hadrian is a next-generation manufacturing company transforming the U.S. industrial base by rapidly adding domestic manufacturing capacity through its highly automated factories. By integrating process engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, Hadrian strengthens American manufacturing capabilities and enables U.S. workers to compete globally.

Hadrian's mission is to enable space and defense manufacturers to produce domestically at scale, supporting production at every level, from individual components to full-scale programs. The company currently operates three advanced manufacturing facilities totaling approximately 600,000 square feet, including two sites in Torrance, California, and a newly launched facility in Arizona. Hadrian is actively developing additional production sites across the United States. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/ .

