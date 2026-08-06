Hadrian Raises $1.37B Series D to Build Highly Automated Factories to Accelerate America's Industrial Renewal

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced manufacturing company building highly automated factories for America, today announced $1.37 billion in new equity financing to accelerate the buildout of the domestic manufacturing capacity needed to deliver America's most critical defense, aerospace, and industrial systems.

Hadrian's Series D investors

The financing will support new factories, expanded R&D, and additional production capabilities as Hadrian builds the industrial infrastructure required to deliver complete mission-critical systems at speed and scale. At a time when demand for trusted U.S. manufacturing capacity continues to outpace supply, Hadrian is expanding the AI-powered production network needed to strengthen deterrence, accelerate delivery, and restore America's ability to build.

The raise values Hadrian at $7.87 billion. The financing will be co-led by WCM Investment Management, Washington Harbour Partners, Valor Equity Partners, 137 Ventures, and Baillie Gifford.

JPMorganChase's Strategic Investment Group joined as anchor co-lead, investing through the firm's Security and Resiliency Initiative, a program dedicated to strengthening the industries critical to national and economic security.

The round also included major participation by 1789 Capital, as well as participation from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, funds managed by Apollo, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., CapitalG, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Altimeter, Construct Capital, and existing investors.

This capital will accelerate Hadrian's ability to deliver not just precision parts, but full mission-critical systems. With its "Factories-as-a-Service" model, Hadrian can rapidly scale production across munitions, shipbuilding, and other high-priority programs.

"Production is now the frontline of deterrence," said Chris Power, founder and CEO of Hadrian. "America's ability to lead will depend on whether we can build, train, and scale faster. This financing allows Hadrian to accelerate building the Factories of the Future, expand into new mission-critical production capabilities, and invest in the technicians and engineers who will rebuild America's industrial base."

Since its Series C financing just 12 months ago, Hadrian has rapidly expanded its manufacturing footprint and capabilities. The company opened new factories in Mesa, Arizona, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama, bringing its footprint to just under 3 million square feet across four sites and adding capacity in regions central to America's industrial future. Over the next year, Hadrian will launch additional factories and plans to expand into new production lines, including munitions and autonomous systems to continue building the manufacturing platform required to support the country's most urgent programs.

Hadrian's growth is also creating a new workforce model for American manufacturing. The company is hiring and training operators, engineers, and technologists to work inside highly automated factories where software, robotics, and human ingenuity come together on the factory floor. As Hadrian expands, it is building not only new production capacity–it is also broadening access to technician equity, giving the people building America's next generation of manufacturing capacity a direct stake in the company's success.

Together with its growing network of industrial partners, Hadrian is using its Series D to accelerate the manufacturing ecosystem required to help America build again by expanding the factories, capabilities, and workforce needed to deliver mission-critical systems at scale.

About Hadrian

Hadrian is rebuilding America's industrial base with highly automated factories that combine process engineering, AI, and robotics. Its mission is to help space and defense manufacturers produce full programs at scale in the U.S. while giving American workers the tools to compete globally.

The company operates four facilities covering just under 3 million square feet: two in Torrance, California, and newly launched sites in Arizona and Alabama, with additional sites in development across the country. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Hadrian