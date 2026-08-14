HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL SECURITIES LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation into Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) Following 70% Post-IPO Stock Crash

Partner Reed Kathrein Urges SUJA Investors with Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, has opened an investigation into Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) regarding potential violations of federal securities laws following the company's recent initial public offering (IPO) in May 2026.

The firm is actively investigating whether Suja Life made materially false or misleading statements in its IPO registration statement and prospectus regarding the strength, resiliency, and channel stability of its organic beverage business model.

Investors who purchased Suja Life (NASDAQ: SUJA) shares and suffered substantial losses are encouraged to submit your losses now.

Suja Life, Inc. (SUJA) Investigation Overview:

In May 2026, Suja Life completed its initial public offering, selling approximately 8.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $21.00 per share to raise $173 million in capital.

In its IPO offering documents (Form S-1 Registration Statement), Suja Life assured prospective investors that:

"[O]ur investment thesis is validated by our ability to scale responsibly while delivering attractive long-term returns..." and "[o]ur balanced approach to growth, which combines top-line expansion with margin improvement, has resulted in a resilient business model that performs across market cycles."

However, on August 4, 2026, just three months after completing the IPO, Suja Life reported its Q2 2026 financial results, revealing a 21% sequential drop in sales and a 7.5% sequential decline in gross profit margins. The company simultaneously slashed its full-year revenue and growth guidance, attributing the sudden weakness to severe "softness concentrated in the grocery channel."

During the accompanying earnings call, management conceded that Q3 sales were expected to decline mid-single digits, admitting under analyst questioning that "grocery is under pressure" and that the company was forced to resort to steep promotional discounting to drive volume in alternative channels.

Following these disclosures, SUJA stock crashed by over 46% on August 5, 2026, and ultimately traded more than 70% below its $21.00 IPO price, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in erased shareholder value.

Focus of Hagens Berman's SUJA Investigation

"We're investigating whether Suja was sufficiently transparent about its vulnerability to market cycles and, if not, whether there may have been securities law violations," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

What SUJA Investors & Whistleblowers Can Do

Investors with Losses : If you invested in Suja Life (NASDAQ: SUJA) shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here.

: If you invested in Suja Life (NASDAQ: SUJA) shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here. Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Suja should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

Contact Reed Kathrein directly at (844) 916-0895 or via email at [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and has been recognized among the nation's leading plaintiffs' securities law firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Hagens Berman has 90 attorneys in 10 offices and operates in three additional countries. For more information, visit https://www.hbsslaw.com, and learn more about the firm's securities fraud practice at @securitiesHB and https://www.hbsslaw.com/practices/investor-fraud.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP