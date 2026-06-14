Haivivi BubblePal: Redefine Playtime with Screen-Free AI Plush Toy for Modern Families

SHENZHEN, China, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, countless parents struggle to limit children's exposure to screens and hunt for beneficial kid toys that combine fun, education and companionship. Haivivi, a leading developer of AI-powered children's products, introduces BubblePal — an innovative AI conversational toy that transforms ordinary stuffed animals into vivid interactive stuffed animal partners. As a standout screen-free toy, it stands out from traditional AI robot and rigid educational robot products, becoming a top pick for families raising kids aged 3 to 8 across North America.

Haivivi BubblePal – Your Go-To Screen-Free AI Companion for Kids’ Growth & Play

This lightweight pendant is designed to attach to any plush doll, turning your child's beloved toy into a smart plush toy with a warm voice. Featuring simple one-button operation, little ones can press to share thoughts, ask questions or create stories, and receive real-time, kid-friendly responses. Different from pre-programmed toys, this emo robot-style companion is equipped with emotion recognition and long-term memory. It remembers kids' preferences and daily stories, acting as a trustworthy listener to help children express feelings bravely.

As a professional toddler learning toy, BubblePal integrates language training, logical thinking and emotional guidance into casual conversations. It inspires imagination through storytelling games and open-ended questions, helping kids build vocabulary and learn social skills naturally. When parents are occupied with work or housework, this reliable bedtime companion keeps kids company, telling gentle stories to calm their mood before sleep. It never takes the place of parental love, but acts as a perfect helper to ease parenting pressure.

Made of FDA-certified food-grade silicone and smooth ABS materials, the product has no sharp edges or strange odors, fully complying with American children's safety standards. The supporting HaiviviPal App allows parents to check kids' interaction records and emotional changes, achieving scientific parenting.

Having won wide recognition from over 250,000 households, Haivivi BubblePal reimagines the form of smart playthings. If you are looking for safe, educational and screen-free kid toys, this AI plush toy will bring brand-new joy and growth to your children.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0GS9ZN8D8?maas=maas_adg_6DDA14BAC41F13666C1A061E15E78A4D_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

TikTok: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZTBFqpcWX/

SOURCE Haivivi (Yueran Innovation)