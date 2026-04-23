Haivivi Debuts New AI Companion Toys in the U.S., Breathing "Life" into Dolls Through Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI technology keeps evolving, children's companion scenarios are undergoing a revolutionary transformation. Haivivi (Yueran Innovation), an innovative brand specializing in AI plush toy, AI robot, emo robot, kid toys, Smart plush toy, Interactive stuffed animal and AI conversational toy, is pleased to announce the global launch of its full core product line and brand-new AI companion toys, showcasing to the world its brand philosophy and innovative achievements: Technology Empowers Companionship, Bringing Dolls to Life.

Haivivi-Unlocking the future of play

Haivivi-Unlocking the future of play

Upholding the brand mission "Give dolls a fun soul, accompany every heart", Haivivi has deeply rooted itself in the children's AI companion segment. With "life-like interaction" as its core product logic, it has built a diversified portfolio including BubblePal AI Charm and CocoMate Series – next–generation Smart plush toy and Interactive stuffed animal engineered for genuine emotional connection. Powered by advanced AI large models, the brand infuses every product with the mission of emotional companionship, enabling ordinary plush dolls to achieve the disruptive experience of "speaking, remembering, and understanding emotions" – the hallmark of a true AI conversational toy. As one of the benchmark brands in China's AI toy industry, Haivivi has served over 300,000 families and earned the title of China's No.1 Online-Selling AI Toy Brand, redefining expectations for kid toys, AI robot and emo robot worldwide.

Haivivi fully demonstrates its core technologies and product strengths with the official debut of its new AI bionic companion series, letting families worldwide experience "warm AI companionship" and explore the new possibilities technology brings to children's growth.

Featured Products: Reimagining Children's Companionship with Technology

Centered on children's needs, Haivivi integrates cutting-edge AI technology with safe, soft product design, launching three flagship product lines to cover companionship needs for children of all ages and fully present its core advantages: Safety First, Emotion Supreme, Fun Interaction. Each line elevates AI plush toy, Smart plush toy and Interactive stuffed animal to intelligent, emotionally responsive AI conversational toy and emo robot standards.

BubblePal AI Interactive Charm: Bring Every Doll to Life

As Haivivi's flagship product, BubblePal AI Interactive Charm is the world's first AI conversational toy attachable to plush dolls, turning any stuffed friend into a responsive Smart plush toy and Interactive stuffed animal. Featuring a compact, portable design, affordable price, and exceptional experience, it has sold over 300,000 units since launch. Built on a dual "large model + small model" architecture and equipped with end-to-end voice technology, it preserves emotional cues in children's interactions to the fullest, making AI responses more "human-like" – just like a thoughtful emo robot and AI robot companion. With long-term bionic memory, it remembers children's names, preferences, and shared moments, delivering personalized companionship that "knows you better with every chat".

BubblePal acts as a "super encyclopedia" to answer children's endless questions and spark curiosity. It also co-creates interactive stories and role-plays with children, supporting voice and personality restoration of top licensed IPs for close interactions with favorite cartoon characters. Made of FDA-certified food-grade silicone and ABS materials, it is odor-free, cornerless, and comes with an adjustable lanyard to fit plush dolls of all sizes, ensuring full child safety from materials to design. Packaging uses 100% recyclable paper boxes and biodegradable bagasse paper-plastic, embracing environmental sustainability. Parents can track children's growth reports and emotional "weather charts" via the Haivivi APP, monitor mood and development in real time, and intervene promptly during emotional fluctuations—truly realizing "Warm Companionship, Visible Growth" and setting a new benchmark for safe, smart kid toys and AI plush toy.

Brand Philosophy & Future Outlook

As an innovative brand focused on children's AI companionship, Haivivi holds "Safety First" as its core value. Supported by AI technology and rooted in emotional companionship, it keeps refining more "life-like" AI plush toy, AI robot, emo robot, Smart plush toy, Interactive stuffed animal and AI conversational toy, building core competitiveness around "IP + Hardware + Content". Haivivi aims to give every child a constant AI friend, letting companionship transcend time and distance and light up every childhood journey.

Haivivi is committed to spreading the brand philosophy "Technology with Heart, Companionship Never Absent" to global families and continuously exploring the future of children's companionship through innovative kid toys and intelligent companion solutions.

For more information, please visit the official Haivivi website or follow us on social media.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Haivivi/page/77F70BE3-E459-46F9-A530-832BB24EF200?lp_asin=B0GS9ZN8D8&ref_=ast_bln

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@haiviviofficial?si=l7N2508KSosJ93mZ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haivivi_official?igsh=cjZ6dzk2bzdocm5x&utm_source=qr

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Haivivi (Yueran Innovation)