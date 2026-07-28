Halcyon Launches File Resilience, Preventing Ransomware Encryption Before It Starts

New capability makes it virtually impossible for ransomware operators to encrypt files, alongside native macOS support and deeper Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel integrations

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the ransomware resilience platform, today announced File Resilience (FiRe), a new capability that prevents ransomware encryption before files are modified. By terminating encryption attempts at the Windows kernel level, File Resilience removes the primary mechanism ransomware operators use to extort organizations and helps keep businesses running through an attack.

File Resilience introduces a fundamentally different approach to ransomware protection by preventing encryption rather than detecting or recovering from it after the fact. Operating at the Windows kernel level, it intercepts ransomware encryption attempts the moment they begin, making successful encryption virtually impossible and eliminating the attacker's primary source of leverage. Today's announcement also expands the Halcyon platform with native support for macOS and deeper integrations with Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel, extending ransomware resilience across modern enterprise environments while enabling organizations to leverage the security operations workflows they already use.

"Everything we build at Halcyon is guided by one goal: making ransomware a non-event for our customers. We're continuously expanding our ransomware resilience platform to help organizations stay operational no matter how the threat evolves. With File Resilience, expanded macOS support, and deeper Microsoft integrations, we're making malicious encryption virtually impossible while making it even easier to deploy Halcyon across modern enterprise environments." — Scott Stout, President, Halcyon

Unlike traditional security tools that focus on detection or recovery after encryption has occurred, File Resilience is purpose-built to stop ransomware encryption as it's happening. Operating at the Windows kernel level, it monitors for the behavioral sequence every ransomware variant must execute and terminates encryption attempts before files are modified, protecting against both known and previously unseen ransomware. When an encryption attempt is prevented, Halcyon's 24/7 Ransomware Operations Center (ROC) investigates, contains, and evicts the threat actor, helping organizations quickly return to normal operations.

File Resilience is available immediately as part of the Halcyon ransomware resilience platform. Native macOS support will be generally available in August, while enhanced Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel integrations are available today, extending ransomware resilience across Windows, macOS, and Linux while making it easier for organizations to deploy Halcyon within existing security operations.

Halcyon will showcase File Resilience, native macOS support, and enhanced Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel integrations at Black Hat USA 2026. Visit Booth 4195 to see the platform in action and learn how Halcyon prevents ransomware encryption before it disrupts operations: https://www.halcyon.ai/black-hat-2026

About Halcyon

Ransomware will come for your business. Halcyon makes sure it doesn't win. Halcyon is the dedicated ransomware resilience platform built to stop attacks your existing tools were never designed to catch and recover in minutes if something gets through. Turning what could have been a business-ending event into a non-event. halcyon.ai

SOURCE Halcyon