Halcyon Leaders Recognized on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel List

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform purpose-built to defeat ransomware, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Megan Minkiewicz, Lauren Rodabaugh, and Samantha Stier on the 2026 Women of the Channel list.

This annual list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who are driving meaningful impact across the IT ecosystem. The 2026 honorees are recognized for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the success of partners and customers.

At Halcyon, Minkiewicz, Rodabaugh, and Stier are helping scale a partner-first strategy that enables organizations to strengthen resilience against ransomware while accelerating growth across the global channel ecosystem.

Megan Minkiewicz, Sr. Director of Partner Programs and Strategy, has played a central role in building the foundation of Halcyon's partner ecosystem. Over the past year, she designed and launched a global partner support and deal registration function, unified cross-functional teams, and led the implementation of a partner relationship management platform. Her work has streamlined operations, improved partner experience, and strengthened engagement across a rapidly expanding global partner base.

Lauren Rodabaugh, Director of North America Partner Marketing, has been instrumental in driving partner engagement and scaling Halcyon's partner marketing strategy. She has led the development and execution of integrated partner campaigns, strengthened alignment between marketing and channel teams, and helped elevate how Halcyon brings its value proposition to market through partners.

Samantha Stier, Channel Director of Strategic Accounts, has driven significant channel growth through strategic partner alignment and execution. She led the onboarding and enablement of key national partners, delivered large-scale sales and technical training, and executed joint go-to-market initiatives that resulted in substantial year-over-year growth while expanding Halcyon's reach across the market.

"It is a privilege to see Megan, Lauren, and Samantha recognized for the impact they are making across our partner ecosystem. They are instrumental in how we scale with partners globally and in how we help customers strengthen resilience against ransomware. This recognition reflects both their leadership and the strength of our partner-first strategy." — Jon Miller, CEO and co-founder of Halcyon

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel. Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."— Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company

The 2026 Women of the Channel list will be featured online beginning May 4 at www.crn.com/wotc

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Halcyon