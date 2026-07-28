HALFWAY THROUGH THE YEAR: IT'S THE PERFECT TIME FOR A MID-YEAR TAX CHECKUP

Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros offer free Refund Recheck & 10 practical steps to avoid tax-filing surprises

SARASOTA, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most people don't think about their income taxes after Tax Day, waiting until it's time to file 2026 tax returns could mean that taxpayers miss valuable opportunities. The Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® suggest that now is the perfect time to conduct a mid-year tax checkup and fine-tune financial plans for the remainder of the year. Taking the time now to review, plan, and prepare, can help estimate the impact and size of a tax refund or balance due at filing time early next year.

"The halfway point of the year is the ideal time to review finances, adjust tax planning strategies, and prepare for any known life changes that will affect taxpayers' 2026 income tax return," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Taking a little time now to do a mid-year checkup review and speak with a Tax Pro, can help taxpayers avoid surprises next filing season, uncover opportunities to maximize credits and deductions, and make smarter financial decisions before year-end. It also helps taxpayers prepare and understand additional tax law changes that are taking effect throughout 2026 and could directly impact them; from new charitable deduction rules to updated reporting requirements for certain types of income and digital asset transactions."

The process doesn't have to be complicated. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros recommend these 10 steps for a mid-year tax checkup:

Review:

1. Review last year's 2025 tax return. Schedule a free second opinion "Refund Recheck" appointment at a participating Jackson Hewitt office to identify missed credits, filing errors, or other opportunities to amend recent tax returns, if necessary. These appointments are available for all taxpayers, even non-filing Jackson Hewitt clients. During Jackson Hewitt's Refund Recheck appointment, Tax Pros will look for any potential opportunities – from catching a missed tax credit to correcting a filing error, which could lead to an additional refund. Jackson Hewitt's Tax Pros will help taxpayers file an amended tax return to ensure they claim all the refund money they are owed, and get in good standing with the IRS.

2. Review current income and expenses, compare current-year life facts with those on a 2025 tax return, and discuss with their Tax Pro what could impact the remainder of 2026.

3. Review withholdings. Employees should verify their current W-4 withholding to help avoid an unexpected balance due or overpaying throughout the year.

Plan:

4. Evaluate sources of earned income and understand how much total money was made in the first half of the year, including understanding the difference between taxable and non-taxable income.

5. Stay current on estimated tax payments. For taxpayers who have self-employment or gig work, they should make sure they have paid their estimated tax payments on time. This also includes taxpayers who have interest, dividends, and other types of investment income.

6. Consider life changes. Think of notable personal life changes that have already happened this year or might happen by December 31, 2026, including marital status, change in dependents, employment status, or earnings and income changes.

7. Stay informed about tax law changes. New state and federal tax provisions, including charitable donations that can be used for an above-the-line deduction, may affect 2026 tax returns. It's best to stay up-to- date on this information.

8. Consider maximizing retirement contributions. Increasing contributions to eligible retirement accounts may lower taxable income while helping build long-term savings.

Prepare:

9. Estimate a year-end tax picture. With this information, taxpayers can calculate a mid-year tax estimate for the first half of the year, then double or annualize an estimate for the full year's income, taxes due, and taxes paid in so far. Then, a projection can be made for what the end of year will look like for income, taxes, and a tax refund or balance of taxes due to the IRS.

10. Lastly, get organized. Taxpayers should gather important tax-related documents, create a system for tracking financial records that works best for them, and safely dispose of outdated paperwork.

For more information about Jackson Hewitt's Refund Recheck, taxpayers should visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-options-products/refund-recheck and schedule a mid-year tax checkup appointment at a Jackson Hewitt office at www.jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,100 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,600 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.