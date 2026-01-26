TAX FILING SEASON BEGINS TODAY: JACKSON HEWITT ENCOURAGES TAXPAYERS TO FILE EARLY

Tax company's nationwide Tax Pros are ready to help taxpayers navigate new tax laws

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRS begins accepting and processing 2025 federal tax returns today, January 26, 2026, with an April 15, 2026, deadline for most taxpayers. As tax season gets underway, the Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® are encouraging taxpayers to file early. According to a recent Jackson Hewitt survey, 69 percent of respondents say they consider themselves to be an "eager" taxpayer, filing as soon as possible. The survey also found that 75 percent would file sooner if they expected a larger refund than in previous years, which the Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt believe is a possibility this year due to inflation adjustments and recent tax law changes that introduce new deductions for many hard-working Americans.

"With the IRS officially opening the filing season today, now is the ideal time for taxpayers to get ahead and create a plan for filing their 2025 income taxes," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Tax season doesn't have to be stressful, and there's no real advantage to waiting until April 15 to get started. Filing early can help reduce last-minute pressure, avoid unexpected surprises, and provide greater peace of mind. Plus, for taxpayers who are entitled to get a federal tax refund, filing early gets people their money sooner, than waiting later into the year. Our Tax Pros are available nationwide with flexible hours and are ready to help answer questions and make the filing process simple and stress-free."

Steber shares that there are three main benefits of filing a tax return early this year:

It helps protect against identity theft and refund fraud . As soon as a Social Security number is used for a tax return, it cannot be used again that tax year. Unfortunately, there are a lot of scammers that steal Social Security numbers and try to file fraudulent tax returns. Taxpayers can avoid this headache by filing early to lock down personal information and protect against someone else using it. Leads the IRS to process the tax return sooner, therefore leads taxpayers who are due to a refund to get their refund faster. The IRS says most refunds are funded within 21 days after being processed. Similarly, those who owe don't have to pay the balance due until Tax Day, April 15. Giving taxpayers more time to get their finances in order and gather the money owed to the IRS until the deadline. Gives taxpayers more time for information gathering. Steber shared that even if taxpayers just start the process sooner, they will be able to work with their Tax Pro to determine all the paperwork and items needed to file an accurate tax return. This is especially true for taxpayers who might qualify for the new tax deductions from recent tax law changes related to overtime pay, tip earnings, new car loan interest, and more.

To help taxpayers get started this season, Jackson Hewitt is giving taxpayers an extra reason to file early with its exclusive new client promotion: Switch & Get $100. Now through February 22, 2026, new clients will get $100 by filing their tax returns at participating Jackson Hewitt offices.

Additional Jackson Hewitt survey findings:

More than half (52 percent) of respondent's plan on seeking help from a Tax Pro this tax season to file their taxes and 43 percent of people think someone should work with a professional when they are in a complicated situation (like being self-employed, have investments, earned income in multiple states, and more).

The most important thing for respondents about filing their tax return is getting a tax refund (29 percent), minimizing taxes owed (19 percent), and claiming all eligible credits and deductions (19 percent).

Fifty-two percent of people feel confident that they can rest easy this tax season, compared to 48 percent who are either confused or indifferent this year.

Forty-four percent of respondents still misunderstand how unemployment benefits impact a tax return.

