Hall Benefits Law Deepens California Presence and Executive Compensation Practice with Scott E. Galbreath

National ERISA firm adds veteran executive and equity compensation counsel with more than 30 years of experience advising employers and tax-exempt organizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Benefits Law (HBL) announced that Scott E. Galbreath has joined the firm, further expanding HBL's California presence with the opening of their Sacramento office. Galbreath adds significant depth to the firm's Executive Compensation practice. He brings more than three decades of experience advising employers on ERISA, employee benefits, executive compensation, and tax-sensitive plan design.

Scott E. Galbreath joins Hall Benefits Law as a Partner. He brings more than three decades of experience advising employers on ERISA, employee benefits, executive compensation, and tax-sensitive plan design.

The move continues HBL's deliberate growth in California, where the firm now serves employers, fiduciaries, executives, and plan committees with senior-level ERISA and benefits counsel. For HBL, the addition reflects a targeted investment in an area where clients increasingly need integrated advice at the intersection of compensation strategy, tax compliance, governance, and workforce retention.

"Executive compensation is a board-level and fiduciary-level issue for many organizations," said Anne Tyler Hall, Founder and Managing Partner of Hall Benefits Law. "Scott brings the technical judgment and practical business perspective that clients need when compensation arrangements must support leadership goals while withstanding ERISA, tax, and regulatory scrutiny. His arrival strengthens our California team and our national capabilities."

Galbreath's practice includes nonqualified deferred compensation plans, supplemental executive retirement plans, 457(b) and 457(f) arrangements for executives of tax-exempt organizations, equity and synthetic equity plans, restricted stock, phantom stock, stock appreciation rights, golden parachutes, change-in-control arrangements, and severance programs. He also advises on Internal Revenue Code sections 83(b) and 409A and assists with IRS and Department of Labor correction programs.

Before joining HBL, Galbreath led the Executive and Equity Compensation Practice Team at Trucker Huss. His prior roles also include heading employee benefits and executive compensation services at Murphy Austin and The Burton Law Firm, and serving as a senior attorney with Chang, Ruthenberg & Long. Earlier in his career, Galbreath practiced for 20 years in Chicago, where he chaired the Chicago Bar Association Employee Benefits Committee's Executive Compensation Subcommittee.

Galbreath is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel. He is an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell, a Certified Specialist in Taxation by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers for employee benefits law. He holds an LL.M. in Taxation, with honors, and a J.D. from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law.

"HBL has built a distinctive platform around proactive benefits counsel, senior-level responsiveness, and practical risk mitigation," said Galbreath. "I am excited to join a team that understands how closely executive compensation, employee benefits, and fiduciary governance are connected for employers operating in today's environment."

With Galbreath's addition, HBL expands its ability to counsel clients on executive pay design, deferred compensation, equity-based incentives, tax-exempt organization compensation, benefits governance, and correction strategies. The firm's California growth also enhances support for employers managing multistate workforces, competitive leadership compensation, and increasingly complex benefits obligations.

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm delivering proactive counsel from experienced attorneys to business clients nationwide. The firm advises on health and welfare plans, retirement plans, executive compensation, ESOPs, multiemployer issues, and benefits in corporate transactions. HBL's value-based solutions--including TPA Negotiator® and PBM Negotiator™ services--help employers reduce costs and strengthen fiduciary governance. HBL clients have benefited from more than $410 million in direct penalty abatement and over $42 million in negotiated benefit plan service provider fee concessions.

To learn more, visit hallbenefitslaw.com or call 678-439-6236.

Media Contact:

Robert Friedman

Chief Marketing Officer, Hall Benefits Law

470-217-0167

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SOURCE Hall Benefits Law