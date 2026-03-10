Anne Tyler Hall Named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Founder of Hall Benefits Law Recognized Among Nation's Most Innovative Women Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Benefits Law (HBL) announced today that Founder and Managing Partner Anne Tyler Hall has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list recognizing accomplished women entrepreneurs in the United States – founders whose leadership, innovation, and resilience are shaping the future of their industries. The 2026 Female Founders 500 group collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in revenue in 2025, underscoring their economic impact across sectors.

Anne Tyler Hall, JD, LLM, Founder and Managing Partner, Hall Benefits Law.

Hall founded HBL in 2013 with a vision to create a law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive, customized, and practical ERISA and benefits legal solutions to clients across the United States. Under Hall's leadership, the firm has been the nation's fastest-growing boutique, ERISA-focused law firm, serving employer plan sponsors nationwide with offices in Georgia, California, New York, and Pennsylvania.

"Building Hall Benefits Law was always about helping employers navigate one of the most complex areas of law while protecting the benefits that employees rely on," said Hall. "I'm honored to be included alongside so many exceptional women founders who are driving innovation and creating lasting business impact."

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate submissions through a rigorous selection process. Inc. assesses founders on quantitative metrics—such as revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience reach—as well as qualitative factors including innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list highlights entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and progress. Previous honorees have included Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede.

Under Hall's leadership, HBL continues to develop innovative legal solutions designed to reduce risk and costs for employer-sponsored benefit plans. The firm's proprietary TPA Negotiator® and PBM Negotiator™ services help employers renegotiate vendor contracts and strengthen fiduciary governance—resulting in significant cost savings and compliance improvements for clients nationwide.

HBL's client-focused approach combines deep ERISA expertise with practical business guidance. The firm advises employers ranging from emerging companies to large national organizations on retirement plans, health and welfare benefits, executive compensation, and benefits considerations in corporate transactions. Through proactive legal strategies and value-based service models, HBL helps plan sponsors manage regulatory complexity while strengthening their benefits programs.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they are showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

The full list of honorees can be viewed at:

https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Hall Benefits Law

Hall Benefits Law is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm delivering proactive counsel to employers and plan sponsors nationwide. The firm advises on health and welfare plans, retirement plans, executive compensation, ESOPs, and benefits issues in mergers and acquisitions, as well as representation and advocacy in Department of Labor (DOL), Treasury ("IRS"), and Health and Human Services audits. Since 2018, HBL has avoided and abated more than $410 million in ERISA penalties for companies across the U.S. HBL's value-focused solutions—including TPA Negotiator® and PBM Negotiator™ services—help organizations mitigate fiduciary risk, strengthen governance, and control benefit plan costs. Since 2022, HBL has achieved more than $41 million in savings for employer group health plan clients across the country.

To learn more, visit https://hallbenefitslaw.com or call 678-439-6236.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Friedman

Chief Marketing Officer

Hall Benefits Law

470-344-6772

[email protected]

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law