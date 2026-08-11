Hallandale Eats: Savor the Summer Returns with 26 Restaurants Showcasing Flavors from 15 Countries

26 Restaurants. 15 Countries. One City.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallandale Eats: Savor the Summer returns through Aug. 20, inviting residents and visitors to experience Hallandale Beach's vibrant culinary scene through exclusive prix-fixe menus starting at just $10. Featuring 26 restaurants representing 15 countries and culinary traditions, the six-week promotion transforms dining out into a global culinary adventure without leaving the city.

From Peru and Cuba to Thailand, Italy, Colombia and the Mediterranean, participating restaurants offer everything from chef specialties and multi-course meals to gourmet burgers, handcrafted desserts and authentic international cuisine. Diners can also discover some of Hallandale Beach's newest restaurants, including Signor Sassi, P. Pole Pizza, Boost E&V Juice Bar and Barrel Wine & Cheese.

Hallandale Eats encourages guests to explore new cuisines, revisit neighborhood favorites and support the local businesses that help define Hallandale Beach's multicultural identity while enjoying exclusive offers available only during the promotion.

"For six years, Hallandale Eats has encouraged residents and visitors to discover the incredible variety of restaurants that call Hallandale Beach home," said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and CRA Executive Director for the City of Hallandale Beach. "The program provides a unique opportunity to experience new restaurants, enjoy exclusive offerings, and support the local businesses that help define our community."

Beyond celebrating Hallandale Beach's growing restaurant scene, Hallandale Eats helps drive customer traffic and awareness for local businesses during the summer season, strengthening the city's economy while introducing diners to new culinary experiences.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, menus, special offers and event updates, visit https://belocalhb.com/hallandale-eats/.

About BE Local

BE Local is an initiative of the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency that promotes local businesses and encourages residents and visitors to shop, dine and support establishments throughout Hallandale Beach through strategic marketing and community engagement.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

Since 1996, the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency has promoted economic development and enhanced quality of life through business growth, community partnerships, neighborhood revitalization and strategic investments that create sustainable economic opportunity.

SOURCE Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency