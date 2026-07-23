Halo Collar Adds 24/7 Pet Care from Pawp to Membership Plans

New benefit gives Halo Pack Members unlimited access to licensed veterinary professionals.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Collar, the leading GPS containment system for dogs, today announced that unlimited, 24/7 pet care from Pawp will be included as a benefit to Halo Collar membership plans beginning this week.

Through the new benefit, Halo Pack Members can talk to Pawp's licensed veterinary professionals anytime via chat or video, at no additional cost beyond their Halo membership.

Pawp is the 24/7 pet care platform that provides on-demand access to licensed veterinary professionals. Members receive unlimited consultations, ongoing personalized care plans and expert guidance whenever they need it, all through the Pawp app.

By adding Pawp, Halo is expanding its membership experience beyond location tracking, customizable GPS boundaries, activity insights and training. The partnership brings together connected safety technology and accessible pet care to give Halo members a more comprehensive way to care for their dogs.

"The standard for modern pet care is changing. Gone are the days of keeping your dog inside all day just to keep them safe, settling for subpar nutrition, or skipping vet visits due to rising expenses." said Ken Ehrman, CEO of Halo Collar. "Now Halo Pack Members can give their dogs premium care without the premium price tag. Adding Pawp to every Halo membership plan allows us to extend that promise by giving our members unlimited access to licensed veterinary professionals, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Pawp helps pet parents get expert guidance when questions arise, better understand what may be happening with their pets and determine appropriate next steps.

"We're proud to bring unlimited pet care, 24/7, to Halo members," said Marc Atiyeh, CEO of Pawp. "Halo and Pawp share a commitment to giving pet parents the very best technology and tools to care for their pets."

The Pawp benefit will become available across Halo Collar membership plans later this week as part of their Pack Perks program - bringing comprehensive, affordable care right to the comfort of your home. By connecting Halo Pack Members to a trusted network of partners, including Pawp, they are delivering the first end-to-end ecosystem for the modern pet parent. Halo members will receive additional details.

Halo Collar allows pet parents to create and store unlimited wireless fences instantly using the Halo mobile app. The system features built-in training developed by Cesar Millan and uses customizable prevention and encouragement cues, including gentle sounds, voice commands and vibrations, to guide dogs safely within their boundaries.

The Halo Collar 5 retails for $524 and is available through halocollar.com, as well as major retailers including Amazon, Chewy, Best Buy, Petco and Scheels.

About Halo Collar

The Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, the patented system combines wireless smart fencing, smart training, real-time GPS tracking, and activity monitoring into one easy-to-use smart collar. Halo's proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology helps keep dogs safe while giving them the freedom to explore. Halo protects more than 500,000 dogs across the United States each day. For more information, visit www.halocollar.com.

About Pawp

Pawp is a 24/7 pet care platform that provides on-demand access to licensed veterinary professionals via chat or video. Members receive unlimited consultations, ongoing personalized care plans and expert guidance whenever they need it, all through the Pawp app.

Learn more at Pawp.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Halo Collar