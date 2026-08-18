Halozyme Appoints Dannielle Appelhans to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced the election of Dannielle Appelhans to its Board of Directors. Ms. Appelhans brings more than 20 years of executive leadership across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with deep expertise in operations, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

"Dannielle brings a rare combination of operational excellence and manufacturing depth that aligns directly with our growth strategy, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to scale ENHANZE as a compounding platform engine and advance Hypercon and Surf Bio, her experience transforming global operations and executing major partnerships will be a tremendous asset as we deliver on our growth strategy and create meaningful new value for our partners, patients, and shareholders."

Ms. Appelhans has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of COUR Pharmaceuticals, a private biotechnology company developing platform-based therapies for autoimmune diseases, since 2023. Under her leadership, the company negotiated and executed a strategic collaboration with Genentech with a potential value of up to $1 billion. Previously, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Earlier, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, culminating as Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Novartis Gene Therapies, where she led development, manufacturing, and supply chain for the gene therapy unit, including the approved therapy Zolgensma, and as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Supply Chain Management. She began her career at McKinsey & Company and Eli Lilly and Company, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Generation Bio Co.

"I am honored to join Halozyme's Board of Directors," said Ms. Appelhans. "Halozyme has built a differentiated, royalty-driven business and a compelling strategy for durable growth through its multiple drug delivery technology platforms. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help deliver even greater value to patients and shareholders."

Ms. Appelhans earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's School of Engineering, an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., Skye Bioscience, GSK and Incyte.

Halozyme expanded its drug delivery technology portfolio to develop partner products using Hypercon™ and Surf Bio's hyperconcentration technology. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology expected to set a new standard in hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics by reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling administration in at-home and healthcare-provider settings. The addition of Surf Bio's polymer-based hyperconcentration technology further broadens the range of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously, meaningfully expanding the scope of opportunities across therapeutic modalities. Together, Hypercon™ and Surf Bio's technology complement ENHANZE® by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Oruka Therapeutics.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential and statements regarding future performance and growth of Halozyme's business. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. Although Halozyme believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Halozyme, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Halozyme undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Sydney Charlton

Teneo

917-972-8407

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.