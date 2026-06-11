Hammes ranked No. 1 developer in Modern Healthcare's 2026 Construction & Design Survey

MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has been ranked the nation's No. 1 healthcare developer in Modern Healthcare's 2026 Construction & Design Survey.

The annual survey ranks development firms based on the dollar volume of healthcare construction projects completed during the previous year, including new construction, expansions, and renovations of inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Hammes Logo Modern Healthcare 2026 Top Developer

According to Modern Healthcare, the 2026 Construction & Design Survey highlights continued momentum across the healthcare construction sector despite ongoing challenges related to project costs, labor availability and schedule pressures. The survey also points to growing investment in inpatient hospital facilities and standalone emergency departments as health systems continue to expand access to care and modernize their infrastructure.

The recognition marks the 28th consecutive year Hammes has been ranked among the nation's top healthcare developers in Modern Healthcare's annual survey—including 22 years as No. 1—further reinforcing the firm's position as one of the industry's most trusted strategic partners.

"This recognition reflects the confidence healthcare providers place in Hammes and the commitment of our team to helping clients achieve their long-term strategic goals," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "Every project we undertake is ultimately about supporting our clients' mission to deliver exceptional patient care. We are proud to work alongside healthcare organizations as they invest in facilities and environments that improve access, strengthen operations and position them for future growth."

For more than three decades, Hammes has partnered with health systems, academic medical centers, children's hospitals and community providers across the country to plan, develop and deliver facilities that advance organizational priorities. By integrating strategy, development, project delivery and capital solutions, Hammes helps clients navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape while maximizing the impact of their real estate investments.

"As healthcare organizations continue to face significant financial and operational pressures, an experienced and skilled partner that can support strategy and facilitate execution for real estate and major capital investments in the market is imperative," Connolly added. "Our goal is to help clients develop the strategy and project that aligns with their financial and market objectives."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 28 consecutive years—including 22 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes