Hammes celebrates ceremonial groundbreaking for the Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center in Miami

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, joined Florida International University (FIU), Baptist Health South Florida and community leaders on May 27 for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center in Miami.

Rendering of the Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center

Hammes is serving as project manager for the new seven-story academic medical center that will expand medical education, clinical training and research opportunities in South Florida. FIU selected Hammes as its project manager because of the firm's specialized healthcare expertise and experience delivering complex academic medical and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Enabling work for the project began in late 2025. With major construction now moving forward, construction is set to be completed in late 2027 with an anticipated go-live in early 2028.

The new center, which will include outpatient clinical space and an ambulatory surgery center, represents the next phase in the longstanding partnership between FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Baptist Health South Florida. Baptist Health has served as a primary clinical training site for FIU medical students for years, and the expanded collaboration will further strengthen Baptist Health's role as a leading teaching hospital system while increasing opportunities for undergraduate and graduate medical education.

"We are grateful to Hammes and all project partners who are bringing the Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center to life to advance medical education, physician retention and innovation in patient care," said Osmel "Ozzie" Delgado, CEO of FIU Health. "This integrated academic and clinical environment will enhance collaboration among students, physicians, researchers and healthcare providers while supporting the long-term healthcare needs of our region."

"The Hammes team is honored to serve as FIU's project manager on this state-of-the-art academic health sciences center," said Wade Milligan, Hammes Healthcare Regional Vice President for the Southeast. "We have a highly experienced team in place committed to the successful delivery of this project for FIU and Baptist Health."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. www.hammes.com

SOURCE Hammes