Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Appoints Carrie Walsh as New Chief Executive Officer

National spa market leader welcomes veteran franchise executive to lead new chapter of growth

TREVOSE, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa today announced the appointment of accomplished franchise leader Carrie Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1. Walsh joins the company as it builds on its position as the No. 1 franchise in the massage and spa services category in the 2026 Franchise 500® ranking by Entrepreneur. Todd Leff, who has served as Interim CEO and Chairman, will assist Walsh during her transition and remain Chairman of the Board.

Walsh brings extensive experience in leading consumer and franchise brands through periods of growth and transformation. Most recently, she served as Interim Chief Executive Officer for Subway, where she was responsible for the continued development, profitability and expansion of the brand globally. Prior to this role, Carrie led Subway's second largest region as President of Subway Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), overseeing more than 6,000 franchise locations. She also previously held the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer for Subway. Throughout her career, Walsh has held senior marketing leadership positions across several of the world's most recognized brands, including at Pizza Hut, PepsiCo, and Michaels.

Known for her customer-first approach and ability to lead organizations through change, Walsh has helped some of the world's most recognizable brands strengthen their businesses and deepen connections with consumers by evolving product and service offerings, modernizing digital and store experiences, and transforming marketing and communications.

"I've always been drawn to brands that have a positive impact on people's everyday lives, which is one of the many reasons Hand & Stone immediately resonated with me," said Walsh. "The brand has built something truly special, with a loyal membership base, a dedicated network of franchise owners and a strong reputation as a trusted destination for relaxation. I'm honored to join the team and look forward to supporting our franchise owners' continued success while building on Hand & Stone's leadership in wellness at a time when stress relief and self-care are more important than ever."

"Carrie brings an impressive combination of brand-building expertise, operational leadership and experience in leading brands through digital transformation," said Todd Leff. "The Board and executive team are confident she is the right leader to help take the brand to new heights."

Walsh joins Hand & Stone at a time of continued growth for the brand. Membership levels have reached all-time highs, systemwide sales continue to outpace the industry, and consumer demand for wellness and self-care remains strong. Under Walsh's leadership, the company will build on this momentum by focusing on enhancing value for members and advancing service excellence across both franchised and corporate-owned spas.

To learn more about Hand & Stone and its offerings, visit www.handandstone.com, and follow the brand (@handandstoneusa) on Instagram for ongoing news.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a more than 650-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to deliver premium spa services to the middle market in a professional, affordable, and convenient manner. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class massage and skincare treatments. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science, including Dermalogica and IMAGE Skincare. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2026, 2025, 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category.

SOURCE Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa