Hand & Stone Partners with Beauty Changes Lives to Expand Access to Massage and Esthetics Education

Scholarship and school partnership programs help create more accessible pathways into wellness careers

TREVOSE, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for wellness services continues to grow, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is investing in the future of the industry through expanded education and career opportunities for aspiring massage therapists and estheticians. In partnership with Beauty Changes Lives, a nonprofit dedicated to making beauty and wellness careers more accessible, Hand & Stone, named the No. 1 franchise in the massage and spa services category in the 2026 Franchise 500® ranking by Entrepreneur, is launching new scholarship and school partnership initiatives with the shared mission of making beauty & wellness careers a first-choice profession.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

The initiative reflects Hand & Stone's continued commitment to supporting the people behind the wellness industry and helping make careers in massage therapy and esthetics more attainable. As an industry leader employing more than 7,000 massage therapists and 3,000 estheticians across its network, Hand & Stone recognizes the importance of investing in the next generation of wellness professionals. With support from co-partners Universal Companies and Dermalogica, the initiative aims to help ease financial barriers for students while strengthening the pipeline of future talent entering the industry.

The program includes two scholarships for the summer and fall. Each scholarship will award $2,500 to one recipient currently enrolled in or newly accepted to an accredited massage therapy or esthetics program:

Hand & Stone x Universal Companies In Good Hands Massage Scholarship

Hand & Stone x Dermalogica In Good Hands Esthetic Scholarship.

"We believe the future of wellness depends on supporting the next generation of massage therapists and estheticians," said Lisa Rossmann, Chief Concept Officer at Hand & Stone. "Careers in wellness and skincare can be deeply meaningful, and we're proud to help create more accessible pathways for students pursuing those professions."

Beyond the scholarship program, Hand & Stone continues to support the industry's growth through its National School Program, which goes beyond traditional job placement by connecting franchise owners with local massage schools to provide training opportunities, tuition reimbursement, student sponsorships and support with grant applications. With 97 school partners and growing, Hand & Stone is committed to making a career in massage or esthetics accessible to more people by removing financial, social, and other barriers and helping to create more direct pathways from education to employment. The program reflects the brand's people-first approach and ongoing investment in empowering individuals to pursue meaningful new career opportunities that might otherwise have felt out of reach.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications for both scholarships will be open from June 1 through July 31, 2026, and are available to individuals 18 and older who are currently enrolled in or newly accepted to an accredited massage therapy or esthetics program. To apply, candidates must complete an online application, submit proof of enrollment, and provide a short video.

For more information on the scholarships and how to apply, visit the Hand & Stone x Dermalogica In Good Hands Esthetic Scholarship page or the Hand & Stone x Universal Companies In Good Hands Massage Scholarship page.

To learn more about Hand & Stone and its offerings, visit www.handandstone.com, and follow the brand (@handandstoneusa) on Instagram for ongoing news.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a more than 600-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to deliver premium spa services to the middle market in a professional, affordable, and convenient manner. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class massage and skincare treatment. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2025, 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category.

ABOUT BEAUTY CHANGES LIVES

Beauty Changes Lives is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making careers in beauty and wellness a first choice. As the #1 resource for scholarships, Beauty Changes Lives awards over $500,000 annually to aspiring professionals. Through its scholarship, mentorship, advanced education, and career resource programs, Beauty Changes Lives is empowering the next generation of professionals and elevating the industry. To get involved or make a donation, please visit https://beautychangeslives.org.

SOURCE Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa