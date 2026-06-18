HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION REACHES 50 HOTELS WORLDWIDE

THE CHARACTERFUL COLLECTION CONTINUES ITS GLOBAL STORY,

WITH 50 HOTELS OPEN AND ANOTHER 50+ HOTELS IN THE PIPELINE

PARIS, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Handwritten Collection, a characterful collection of bespoke hotels launched by Accor in 2023, today announces a significant milestone with the opening of its 50th address, with the brand now present in 20 countries and a further 50+ hotels in development.

Château de Mazan – Handwritten Collection

Designed for travellers who seek stories, not just stays, Handwritten Collection brings together unique addresses where every detail reflects the personality of the host and the spirit of the place. Each hotel is thoughtfully curated, celebrating character over standardisation and story over uniformity, ensuring the essence of each property is preserved for curious, open-minded travellers who value emotional connection and meaningful experiences.

The milestone is reached following a wave of recent openings around the world, including Hotel Rathauspark Wien – Handwritten Collection (Austria), Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao – Handwritten Collection (China), and Château de Mazan – Handwritten Collection (France), each contributing its own voice to this growing collection of one-of-a-kind addresses.

"Handwritten Collection celebrates individuality in hospitality and the power of human connection," said Jean-Yves Minet, Global Brand President, Midscale & Economy, Accor. "Reaching 50 hotels reflects a growing desire for stays that feel personal, sincere, and shaped by real stories -- as well as the opportunity for independent hotels to find a home within a global collection brand, connecting with an international audience of story-seeking travellers."

A GROWING COLLECTION OF STORIES

As Handwritten Collection hits the 50-hotel milestone, it continues to expand across new destinations worldwide, attracting hoteliers who share a passion for storytelling, design, and heartfelt hospitality. While each address is unique, every hotel is selected against a set of quality and experience standards that ensure a distinctive experience. The brand's pipeline currently counts more than 50 addresses set to join the collection over the coming years, each shaped by the individuality of its hosts and the richness of their stories.

"Reaching 50 hotels so quickly is an incredible achievement, but it is only the beginning of the journey," said Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Accor. "With another 50+ hotels currently in the development pipeline and many more under negotiation, Handwritten Collection is seeing strong momentum across markets worldwide. Owners are drawn to a model that allows them to preserve the identity and story of their hotels while benefiting from the strength of the brand and Accor. By leveraging Accor's 360-degree solutions, spanning sales, marketing, distribution, loyalty, procurement, technology, sustainability, design and technical services, partners can drive revenue growth and protect margins. This expanding pipeline reflects the growing demand for characterful, conversion-friendly brands that celebrate individuality while delivering strong commercial performance, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as Handwritten Collection continues its global growth trajectory."

Jean-Yves added: "This milestone is made even more meaningful by the diversity of the collection itself, reaffirming the strength of the brand -- from historic residences and cultural landmarks to contemporary retreats -- each offering a distinct expression of place and personality. As we continue to grow, our ambition remains clear: to create a collection where hoteliers' individuality is not only preserved but elevated, and where guests are invited into experiences that feel genuinely human, locally rooted, and emotionally resonant."

Among the most significant upcoming additions is Treasure Island TI Las Vegas – Handwritten Collection, marking the brand's second US address and its debut in Las Vegas in one of the most storied hotels on The Strip, home to the acclaimed Mystère by Cirque du Soleil.

HOTELS CURATED WITH PASSION: RECENT OPENINGS

At Handwritten Collection, every address tells an authentic story. From historic residences to contemporary retreats, each hotel reflects the character of the people who love and look after it, creating environments where guests feel genuinely welcomed and connected.

Rooted in thoughtful curation, the collection celebrates a more personal way of travelling. Through heartfelt design, meaningful touches, and the host's personal expression, each stay becomes a narrative shaped by place, people, and shared experience.

Each new opening strengthens the collection's identity, bringing together distinctive hotels where stories, design, and hospitality come together with intention. Recent additions to the portfolio include:

Hotel Rathauspark Wien – Handwritten Collection (Opened January 2026)

Behind a historic façade once home to writer Stefan Zweig, this Vienna address reveals a refined and intimate setting shaped by culture and heritage. Combining thoughtful design with a strong sense of place, it offers a calm and characterful retreat just moments from the city's most iconic landmarks.

Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao – Handwritten Collection (Opened February 2026)

Located in one of Shanghai's most connected districts, this vibrant address reflects a contemporary urban rhythm. With 360 elegantly designed rooms, expansive meeting spaces, and a range of wellness and dining experiences, the hotel invites guests into a stay that balances energy, comfort, and personal connection.

Château de Mazan – Handwritten Collection (Opened March 2026)

At the foot of Mont Ventoux, this storied Provençal residence offers a timeless expression of hospitality. Once home to the Marquis de Sade, the château blends history, gardens designed for conviviality, and 31 characterful rooms, creating a setting where heritage, nature, and human connection come together with quiet elegance.

STORIES YET TO BE WRITTEN: RECENT SIGNINGS

Building on this momentum, the Handwritten Collection continues to expand with a robust pipeline of unique hotels and a growing number of recent signings, including:

Hotel Aeschi Interlaken – Handwritten Collection (Opening Summer 2026)

Nestled in the Swiss Alps between Lake Thun and the Bernese Oberland, this 40-room hotel will reopen following a comprehensive renovation as a thoughtfully reimagined Alpine retreat. With a restaurant and bar, wellness facilities including a sauna, and intimate meeting spaces, the hotel will combine natural beauty with characterful hospitality, offering year-round appeal in one of Switzerland's most established leisure destinations.

The Queen at Chester Hotel – Handwritten Collection (Opening Summer 2026)

Marking the brand's debut in the UK, this landmark Italianate building was originally constructed in 1860 as a grand gateway for first-class rail travellers. Following a £5 million renovation, the 218-room hotel will re-emerge as a characterful address that blends historic grandeur with contemporary hospitality. Featuring refined dining, vibrant social spaces, and extensive event facilities, the hotel is ideally located opposite Chester Railway Station and within walking distance of the historic city centre.

Palais am Schlossgarten Merseburg – Handwritten Collection (Opening Q1 2027)

Set to become the second Handwritten Collection property in Germany, this 133-room hotel will offer a refined setting for both leisure and events. The property will feature a restaurant and bar, wellness facilities, and ten versatile meeting spaces.

Satori Resort – Handwritten Collection (Opening 2028)

Signed in Bali, Indonesia, Satori Resort – Handwritten Collection reinforces the brand's continued expansion in sought-after leisure destinations. Featuring 154 keys, including guest rooms and private villas, the resort will offer a distinctive resort experience.

Handwritten Collection continues to invite travellers into stays where curiosity is sparked, connections are made, and every experience is written with intention.

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About Handwritten Collection

Handwritten Collection was created in 2023 to bring together hotels with a unique personality, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them. Believing hotels are where genuine connections are made and authentic travel experiences are enriched, the hoteliers of Handwritten Collection invite travellers to experience a twist on traditional hospitality without turning it on its head. The guest experience at Handwritten Collection brings to life the spirit of the host, their tastes, their passions and the little quirks of their personality. Handwritten Collection, a portfolio of over 50 hotels globally, is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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SOURCE Handwritten Collection