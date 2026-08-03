TREASURE ISLAND TI LAS VEGAS HOTEL OFFICIALLY JOINS HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION

In joining the Handwritten Collection portfolio, the 2,884-room hotel becomes the largest in the Accor network worldwide and marks Accor's arrival in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the world's most iconic entertainment destinations. The legendary resort also represents an important milestone in the brand's continued expansion across the Americas, where it is bringing together a growing collection of distinctive hotels.

To mark the hotel's arrival in Handwritten Collection, a new launch campaign, "The Treasure of the Las Vegas Strip," is now live across marketing and digital channels. The campaign presents Treasure Island TI Las Vegas Hotel – Handwritten Collection as a destination in its own right, showcasing the entertainment, dining, leisure and hospitality experiences that have made it a Las Vegas icon for more than three decades. It also introduces a new chapter for the hotel, combining the energy and spectacle of the Las Vegas Strip with the character, warmth and individuality of Handwritten Collection.

Every Handwritten Collection hotel tells a unique story, and Treasure Island is no exception. Opened in 1993 as one of the most iconic hotels in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Treasure Island begins a new chapter in its history without losing the essence that made it a city landmark. Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island, the hotel preserves elements that reference the world of adventure, including the iconic full-scale replicas of 17th-century pirate ships anchored in the Sirens' Cove lagoon at the resort's entrance, one of Las Vegas's most recognized settings.

"Treasure Island TI Las Vegas – Handwritten Collection represents a milestone for Accor in the Americas. As the hotel becomes part of Accor's hospitality ecosystem, it will retain the distinctive character and identity that have shaped its story for more than three decades. We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to a resort that brings together comfortable accommodation, diverse dining, world-class entertainment, leisure and wellness spaces, and extensive event facilities in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip," said Mauro Rial, Chief Operating Officer Accor North & Hispanic Americas.

Located in the heart of The Strip, Las Vegas's most famous avenue, the hotel offers privileged access to the city's main attractions, restaurants, shopping centers, and entertainment options. It is connected via walkways to Fashion Show Las Vegas and the Grand Canal Shoppes, which feature more than 400 major brand stores and specialty boutiques. The hotel also stands out for its convenient meeting and convention facilities, prepared to serve the intense schedule of fairs, congresses, and corporate meetings held throughout the year, consolidating itself as a strategic option for both business and leisure travelers.

Designed to immerse guests in the energy and excitement of Las Vegas, Treasure Island TI Las Vegas – Handwritten Collection offers a 24-hour casino, sports betting area, tropical outdoor pool, spa with exclusive treatments in private rooms, showroom theater, game room for all ages, shops, tattoo studio, and a variety of entertainment spaces.

One of the hotel's great icons is the show Mystère, an original Cirque du Soleil production that has been running for over 30 years. With more than 13,600 performances and a satisfaction rate close to 95%, the show remains one of Las Vegas's most celebrated attractions and complements the hotel's diverse entertainment offering.

The experience is completed with a diverse range of dining venues, including Phil's Steak House, specializing in premium cuts; Gilley's BBQ, pairing classic American barbecue with live music; Golden Circle Sports Bar, a lively setting for watching sporting events; Pho, offering Vietnamese cuisine; The Coffee Shop, serving American breakfast and lunch favorites; Pizzeria Francesco's, known for New York-style pizza; and Malena's Yogurt Plus, offering frozen yogurt and ice cream, along with two Starbucks locations. The hotel also plans to open new Mexican and Italian restaurants in 2027.

The rooms and suites offer privileged views of the Las Vegas Strip, Sphere Las Vegas, and the panoramic mountain ranges surrounding the city. The spaces combine contemporary comfort, spacious bathrooms, and high-quality finishes, providing an experience aligned with the destination's entertainment and leisure profile.

Treasure Island TI Las Vegas – Handwritten Collection also reaffirms its commitment to sustainability. Certified with Four Green Globes by the Green Building Initiative, the hotel implements initiatives focused on energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste recycling, in addition to providing stations for refilling reusable water bottles. Beyond its environmental commitments, the hotel actively supports the local community through its partnership with Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, a non-profit organization that offers free medical services, medication, dental care, and mental health support for low-income residents.

Joining the Handwritten Collection marks an exciting new chapter for Treasure Island. While remaining true to the story, character, and spirit that have made it one of Las Vegas's most recognizable resorts, the hotel now becomes part of a fast-growing global collection where authentic stories, heartfelt hospitality and meaningful human connection shape every stay.

Rates at Treasure Island TI Las Vegas Hotel – Handwritten Collection start from US$ 69 per night. As a participating hotel in ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty program, guests can earn and redeem reward points on eligible stays while enjoying exclusive member rates and benefits across Accor's global network.

About Handwritten Collection

Handwritten Collection, launched in 2023, brings together characterful hotels that reflect the story, personality and passions of the people who care for them. Each address offers a distinct environment where human connection and individuality shape stays for travelers seeking more than accommodation alone. With a growing footprint and more than 50 hotels in 20 countries worldwide, Handwritten Collection continues to expand into new destinations. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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About Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. For more information about Treasure Island, visit www.treasureisland.com, or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook @TIVegas.

SOURCE Handwritten Collection