Hanna Andersson Teams Up with Author Jon Klassen to Turn Beloved Bedtime Stories into Wearable Magic

Launching July 29 (available now for Hanna Rewards members), the collection transforms Klassen's iconic characters, including his bear and rabbit, into pajamas and apparel designed to inspire cozy bedtime routines and meaningful family moments.

The collection is part of Hanna's Bedtime Stories, the brand's growing platform dedicated to celebrating reading as one of childhood's most enduring rituals. Hanna's Bedtime Stories aims to build connection through storytelling by merging the magic of reading bedtime books with soft and coveted PJs featuring beloved story time artwork.

A longtime favorite among parents, educators, and young readers alike, I Want My Hat Back has become a modern classic thanks to Klassen's distinctive illustrations, subtle humor, and ability to create stories that resonate just as deeply with adults as they do with children. That multigenerational appeal made the partnership a natural fit for Hanna.

Throughout the design process, Klassen worked closely with the Hanna team to ensure the collection remained true to the spirit of the book, incorporating details drawn directly from his signature artistic style and characters.

"I Want My Hat Back" is one of those rare books children ask to hear on repeat, and parents are happy to read again and again. It really captures what we're hoping to build through Hanna's Bedtime Stories — giving families a reason to slow down and enjoy the bedtime routine together," shares Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. "So, it was important that this collection felt like it belonged right alongside the book, and Jon's involvement throughout the creative process made that possible. I'm so proud of what we created together because it gives families another way to enjoy a story they already love."

"For my first book, I Want My Hat Back, I made endpapers whereupon the characters and plants tiled across the page against a soft background. What I was really doing, even back then, was wishing those endpapers were pajamas," Klassen reminisces. "Book illustration has always been, at least a little bit for me, wishing I was drawing animals onto pajamas. Here, finally, thanks to Hanna Andersson, THE people who make pajamas, are some pajamas with my animals from I Want My Hat Back on them, and I couldn't be happier."

The deal was negotiated with Hanna Andersson on behalf of Jon Klassen via Cecilia de la Campa and Steven Malk at Writers House, and includes a collection of seven pieces:

Kids Jon Klassen Bear HannaJams™ Pajama Set ($49)

Kids Jon Klassen Rabbit HannaJams™ Pajama Set ($49)

Kids Jon Klassen Rabbit HannaJams™ Short John Pajama Set ($45)

Kids Jon Klassen Long Sleeve Rabbit Dress with Pockets ($50)

Kids Jon Klassen Rabbit Graphic T-shirt ($34)

Kids Jon Klassen French Terry Bear Sweatshirt ($55)

Adult Jon Klassen French Terry Bear Sweatshirt ($79)

Hanna Andersson Presents: Bedtime Stories Featuring Jon Klassen

Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. | Skylight Books, Los Angeles

To celebrate the launch, Hanna Andersson will host a special book reading featuring Jon Klassen. The event will bring together families, readers and fans for a morning of storytelling and community inspired by Klassen's beloved books.

Designed for young children and their caregivers in partnership with MOTHER Mag, the experience will include live readings, interactive activities, and opportunities for families to engage with Jon and his work in an intimate setting that celebrates the timeless tradition of reading together.

For event details, follow @hannaandersson on Instagram.

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson has been outfitting the adventure of childhood for over 40 years. It started with a Swedish mom in Portland, Oregon who set out to create pajamas and clothing with the same high quality she had grown up with in her native Sweden. From the original matching family PJs in legendary organic cotton to the comfiest styles for play and the softest, safest baby essentials—Hannas are made to last. A true pioneer in sustainability, Hanna Andersson is known for "Hanna-Me-Down quality" which promotes circularity and longevity, while reducing waste. It is the #1 resold children's brand—and their commitment to the planet continues to grow. Made to play. Made to last.

About Jon Klassen

Jon Klassen is the creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling I Want My Hat Back and its companions, This Is Not My Hat, which won a Caldecott Medal, and We Found a Hat, named a Publishers Weekly Best Children's Book of the Year. He is also the creator of the Your Places and Your Things board book series, The House with Nobody in It, as well as the picture books The Rock from the Sky and The Skull. He is the illustrator of How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?, Extra Yarn, Sam and Dave Dig a Hole, and the Shapes Trilogy, all by Mac Barnett. For his contributions to children's literature, Jon Klassen is a member of the Order of Canada and was named the 2026 recipient of the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. Originally from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Jon Klassen lives in Los Angeles.

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SOURCE Hanna Andersson