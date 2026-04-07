Hanna Andersson and Lisa Says Gah Debut Playful, Fruit-Inspired Collection Made for the Entire Family

The limited-edition collaboration blends Hanna's beloved family-matching heritage with Lisa Says Gah's signature joyful aesthetic

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, the children's apparel brand known for its heirloom-quality pajamas and commitment to Championing Childhood, today announced a new collaboration with San Francisco-based, independent fashion brand Lisa Says Gah. The partnership brings Lisa Says Gah's signature fruit print to a range of Hanna Andersson favorite silhouettes, including the brand's beloved sleepwear, swim and everyday apparel with a playful new perspective.

Hanna Andersson x Lisa Says Gah Hanna Andersson x Lisa Says Gah

Available to Hanna Rewards Members beginning today and open to the public on April 8, the collection was designed with the whole family in mind. The assortment includes children's apparel alongside coordinating Mommy & Me styles across swim and sleepwear, with silhouettes ranging from a breezy poplin dress and resort sets to Hanna's classic longjohn pajamas. In true Hanna fashion, the collection even includes a matching look for the family pet.

"We're very deliberate about the brands we collaborate with, and it always starts with a shared approach to design and craft," says Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. "Lisa Says Gah has built such a passionate following with their playful point of view, which felt like a natural fit for Hanna. Bringing their iconic fruit print to some of Hanna's most beloved silhouettes made this such a fun collaboration for both teams."

Known for their focus on sustainability and ethical production, Lisa Says Gah perfectly aligns with Hanna Andersson's commitment to their Hanna-Me-Down quality, a standard that allows for garments to be treasured, reused, and passed along to multiple children.

"I've always loved how Hanna Andersson celebrates families and everyday moments, so working together on this collection felt really special," said Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah. "Seeing our signature fruit print come to life across Hanna's iconic pieces was such a fun creative process. The result feels bright, playful and a little unexpected, exactly the kind of pieces we love to make."

The Hanna Andersson x Lisa Says Gah collection is available at HannaAndersson.com, as well as in Lisa Says Gah retail locations in Echo Park in Los Angeles and Hayes Valley in San Francisco.

The complete collection includes:

Lisa Says Gah Short John HannaJams™ Pajama Set ($49.00)

Lisa Says Gah Long John HannaJams™ Pajama Set ($52.00)

Lisa Says Gah HannaJams™ Sleeper ($49.00)

Women's Lisa Says Gah Wide Leg Pajama Set ($115.00)

Lisa Says Gah Dog Pajamas ($34.00)

Lisa Says Gah Poplin Midi Dress with Pockets ($60.00)

Lisa Says Gah Button Up Shirt & Shorts Set ($60.00)

Baby Lisa Says Gah Hat & Romper Set ($48.00)

Lisa Says Gah Two-Piece Swimsuit ($54.00)

Women's Lisa Says Gah Two-Piece Swimsuit ($75.00)

Baby Lisa Says Gah Rashguard Swimsuit ($52.00)

For more information on Hanna Andersson or to shop, visit hannaandersson.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook. To become a Hanna Rewards Member, visit https://www.hannaandersson.com/join-rewards.

About Hanna Andersson

Started in Portland, Oregon in 1983, Hanna Andersson set out to celebrate the everyday magic of being a kid, in clothes that keep up. For over 40 years, they've championed childhood with pieces made to move effortlessly from playtime to storytime and everywhere in between. From the original matching family PJs in legendary organic cotton to the comfiest styles for play and the softest, safest baby essentials—Hannas are made to last. A true pioneer in sustainability, Hanna Andersson is known for "Hanna-Me-Down quality" which promotes circularity and longevity, while reducing waste. It is the #1 resold premium children's brand—and their commitment to the planet continues to grow. Made to play. Made to last.

About Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Bühler's been saying Gah! since 2014, but the feeling was bubbling inside her long before then. After a decade in the fashion industry, Lisa set out to create an anti-shop kind of shop — a space where independent design and artistry could thrive, where diversity and discovery are sewn into the deadstock fabric.

What began from scratch in Lisa's then-boyfriend, now husband's San Francisco apartment, has since blossomed at the hands of a tiny team with a bold vision for the future of retail (and a penchant for picking the perfect vintage-y blazer). In the world of Gah, fashion is not fast but intentional, communal, and ethically created. Proudly teeming with contradictions, it's vintage yet novel, conscious yet confident, urgent yet timeless. LSG is a digital destination for unearthing special pieces that you can't live without — but didn't even know you needed.

So, what is "Gah" exactly? We like to think it can't be bottled or contained. The opposite of "Ugh," it's an unbridled outburst-ing of surprise and delight — at an off-kilter ceramic vessel or a nubby cropped sweater or an all-womxn design collective, at a world where clothes are carefully curated, made for everyone, and here for the long haul.

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SOURCE Hanna Andersson