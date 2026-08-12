Hanon Systems Named Finalist for 2026 Automotive News PACE Awards

Highly Integrated Cooling Entity combines key refrigerant thermal management functions into a compact module

Supports next-generation EV thermal management through enhanced energy efficiency and optimized Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) performance

Marks ninth Automotive News PACE Award finalist recognition for Hanon Systems, demonstrating the company's global technology leadership in automotive thermal management innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management solutions provider and a member of Hankook & Company Group, has been selected as a 2026 Automotive News PACE Award finalist.

The Highly Integrated Cooling Entity is a thermal management solution that integrates key refrigerant system components, including an electric compressor, electronic expansion valve, combined water-cooled condenser and internal heat exchanger, and chiller into a single, compact, high-performance module. By replacing conventional refrigerant system architectures, it significantly reduces system complexity, enhances vehicle assembly efficiency and optimizes space.

Compact and lightweight at 16kg, the module delivers rapid and precise control of refrigerant flow and temperature, ensuring optimal thermal management performance under demanding conditions such as fast charging and high-performance driving. The result is improved EV energy efficiency and extended driving range, while a dedicated sound cover further enhances NVH performance. The technology has already been commercialized, with its first production vehicle application in the BMW iX3.

This latest recognition marks Hanon Systems' ninth selection as an Automotive News PACE Award finalist, demonstrating the company's global technology leadership in automotive thermal management innovation. Hanon Systems received its first PACE Award in 2007 for its wavy blade fan and serrated shroud technology, followed by a second award in 2013 for its metal seal fitting technology. The company was also recognized as a finalist in 2016 for its UV-LED Photocatalyst technology and received its third PACE Award in 2025 for the next generation of this technology, the VR-LED Photocatalyst for air disinfection.

Soo Il Lee, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems, stated, "The Highly Integrated Cooling Entity supports next-generation EV thermal management, reflecting our expertise in system integration and innovation." He added, "Being recognized once again as an Automotive News PACE Awards finalist is a testament to Hanon Systems' commitment to innovation. We will continue to advance next-generation solutions and set new global standards in thermal management."

Entering its 31st year, the Automotive News PACE Awards recognize and honor the automotive industry's most innovative technologies that combine engineering excellence with successful commercialization. This year, 32 innovations were selected as finalists. Following a detailed evaluation by a panel of expert judges, the final winners will be announced at the PACE Award ceremony in Detroit, Michigan this November.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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SOURCE Hanon Systems