Hanon Systems Releases of 2025/26 ESG Report

Provides English translation of its ninth sustainability report, offering global stakeholders access to annual ESG achievements and sustainability strategies, strengthens ESG governance framework with plans to establish an ESG Steering Committee in the second half of 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, today announced the availability of the English translation of its 2025/26 ESG Report, following the publication of the Korean version in June.

The report provides global stakeholders with an overview of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, performance, and risk management achievements, including the transition toward electrification and the growing adoption of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

To further advance its ESG governance framework, Hanon Systems plans to establish an integrated management systems based on an ESG Steering Committee in the second half of 2026, strengthening company-wide collaboration and execution.

Soo-Il Lee, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems stated, "Sustainability is not a standalone initiative. It is an integral part of how we innovate, manage our business, and create long-term value. By continuously strengthening our governance, operational excellence, and ESG capabilities, we are building a stronger company that is well positioned to meet the evolving expectations of customers and stakeholders."

The report is available on the company's website.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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SOURCE Hanon Systems