Hanon Systems Publishes White Paper on Next-Generation PFAS-Free Natural Refrigerant Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management solutions provider and a member of Hankook & Company Group, has published a white paper highlighting the company's next-generation PFAS-free natural refrigerant technologies.

The paper highlights the environmental limitations of conventional fluorinated refrigerants and outlines a roadmap toward natural refrigerant technologies as a sustainable alternative. It comes at a time when the automotive industry is increasingly focused on long-term environmental sustainability. Widely used refrigerants like R1234yf can transform into trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a long-lasting environmental contaminant, driving the need for viable long-term solutions.

To address these challenges, Hanon Systems presents its progress in developing natural refrigerant technologies based on carbon dioxide (R744) and propane (R290). Building on the successful introduction to the market of its R744-based technology – including electric compressors, refrigerant valves, accumulator/internal heat exchangers and gas coolers – already deployed in more than one million vehicles, the company is also advancing R290-based solutions as a PFAS-free alternative for future mobility.

"The publication of this white paper reflects Hanon Systems' strong technological capacities and its commitment to proactively addressing evolving global regulations," said Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems, Soo Il Lee. "Natural refrigerant technologies offer effective solutions to the PFAS related and environmental challenges facing our industry. We will continue to collaborate closely with global automakers to advance sustainable mobility solutions."

The document is available for download on hanonsystems.com.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

Follow Hanon Systems:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanonsystems

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6bSZ7NMg7LPhXDyTOMwebQ/feed