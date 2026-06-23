Hanon Systems Supports Youth Education and Talent Development Initiatives Across Global Operations

Supports STEM education through partnership with U.S. student robotics team competing in FIRST World Championship

Promotes career exploration, strengthens industry-academia collaboration, and encourages outreach initiatives at global sites that foster student interest in STEM subjects and the environment

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, is strengthening its youth education support and talent development initiatives across its global operations, reinforcing its commitment to local communities around the world.

Over time, Hanon Systems has implemented a wide range of social contribution activities through its global corporate citizenship program, Hanon Systems Citizen, which focuses on three key pillars: Education, Environment, and Community. The company has continued to strengthen its education-focused initiatives by leveraging its expertise in advanced thermal management technologies and engineering to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education programs, career development activities, industry-academia partnerships, and internship opportunities designed to help develop the next generation of talent.

Most recently, the Americas Innovation Center in Novi, Michigan, partnered with the Frost RoboFalcons, a middle school robotics team based in Livonia. The company supported the students' participation in the FIRST World Championship, one of the world's largest youth robotics competitions, where they were able to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and problem-solving capabilities on a global stage.

In addition, Hanon Systems continues to operate talent development programs tailored to local needs across its global sites, with a focus on supporting students and contributing to local communities. In Germany, the Europe Innovation Center hosted students from a Formula Student racing team, offering facility tours and technical learning opportunities. In the U.S., the Americas Innovation Center participated in Detroit-based non-profit Life Remodeled's Career Vision Day, providing career guidance to local elementary, middle, and high school students.

In Italy, one of the company's local facilities has participated in educational programs for technical high school students for three consecutive years, introducing practical manufacturing skills and career opportunities in the industry. In Bulgaria, the company provides lectures on industrial automation and summer internship opportunities for senior students at nearby technical universities.

Employees in Thailand donated educational supplies and conducted safety education programs for schools in remote areas, and collected donations for local welfare foundations supporting people with disabilities. In Korea, the company has partnered with Hankook & Company Group on school mural projects aimed at improving learning conditions at elementary schools in Daejeon and Yongin.

"Leading suppliers play an important role in developing that talent that will shape the future mobility industry," said a Hanon Systems representative. "The company will continue to support educational opportunities across global operations and contribute to the growth of future generations through meaningful engagement with local communities."

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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SOURCE Hanon Systems