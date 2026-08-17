Hans K. Paladini Deepens Daywalker Mythology With Fourth Vampire Princess Novel

"Daywalker Vampire Princess Book 4: Purgatory" combines adult erotic fantasy, supernatural violence and a struggle for control of the vampire world

EUGINE, Ore., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Hans K. Paladini continues his paranormal fantasy series with "Daywalker Vampire Princess Book 4: Purgatory," a fast-paced adult novel that follows vampire agent Holly, also known as Princess, as she moves from reluctant enforcer to participant in a growing rebellion against the organization that controls her.

“Daywalker Vampire Princess Book 4: Purgatory” By Hans K. Paladini

The fourth installment finds Princess increasingly at odds with the Order, the powerful vampire organization that trained her to hunt rogue vampires and dangerous humans. After being subjected to the authority of the Order's Master and threatened by a corrupt scientist conducting experiments on vampires, Princess begins questioning the organization's leadership and its plans for both vampires and humans.

"I wanted this edition of the series to move Princess into a larger conflict, where the choices she makes are no longer only about survival or revenge," Paladini said. "She is beginning to decide what kind of world she wants to live in and what she is willing to risk to change it."

The novel expands the series' mythology surrounding daywalkers, vampires able to function in sunlight, and the tensions between daywalking and night-walking vampires. The Master views daywalkers as central to his vision for the future of the vampire race, while Princess increasingly rejects the authoritarian system behind that vision.

Alongside supernatural action, the book contains extensive adult erotic content and graphic violence. Sexual encounters, vampire mythology, organized crime, revenge and shifting alliances are woven throughout the novel as Princess moves between her work in Metro City and increasingly dangerous confrontations outside it. The book is intended for adult readers and continues the series' combination of erotic fantasy and vampire action. Paladini plans to continue Princess' story in future novels and a screenplay for the series is currently in development.

"Daywalker Vampire Princess Book 4: Purgatory"

By Hans K. Paladini

ISBN: 9781665797863 (softcover); 9781665797856 (hardcover); 9781665797849 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Hans K. Paladini is well-traveled and has lived in many countries, including Germany, Belgium and Ukraine, among others. He has also lived in many places in the U.S., with varied interests from soccer, sci-fi and travel. He is the coach of the University of Oregon Women's Club Soccer team. He makes his home in Eugene, Oregon, where the cloudy, rainy climate makes it a perfect backdrop for his vampire and other sci-fi stories. Still trying to find the elusive Daywalker. To learn more, please visit the authors Instagram.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing