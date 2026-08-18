Hanwha Wins U.S. Army Mobile Tactical Cannon Contract

Award Marks Hanwha's First Major U.S. Army Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) announced that it has won a contract from the U.S. Army to deliver prototype K9 Mobile Howitzers (K9MH) for the Army's new Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program. The agreement provides for the accelerated delivery of six prototype MTC systems, with an option for an additional 12. This award marks HDUSA's first major contract with the U.S. Army.

Hanwha's K9 Mobile Howitzer

HDUSA will provide a technically superior and rapidly fieldable 155mm artillery system that supports the U.S. Army's modernization and long-range precision fires objectives. With more than 2,500 K9 Howitzers already fielded globally, Hanwha is uniquely positioned to partner with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to establish high-volume industrial capacity centered around the company's wartime production ethos.

Hanwha's phased-in localization strategy with domestic production and support means America's defense industrial base will benefit from advanced manufacturing techniques, demonstrated technology and good jobs. HDUSA is establishing a phase I site in Opelika, Alabama, that will serve as the U.S. integration and test facility for Hanwha's family of K9 Mobile Howitzers. HDUSA signed a three-year lease as part of the company's strategic commitment to invest in the U.S. artillery system supply chain, enhance America's combat vehicle industrial base and serve as a long-term artillery modernization partner to the U.S. Army.

"We're honored that the U.S. Army has selected Hanwha's K9 Mobile Howitzer to fulfill its Mobile Tactical Cannon requirement. The K9MH is the total artillery solution and will be the centerpiece of Army Fires' transformation into a more modern, more lethal force," said Mike Smith, Hanwha Defense USA COO and President of Land Systems. "The U.S. Army's selection is a testament to our track record of delivering devastating capability at speed, at scale, on cost and on shore. As the wheeled variant of the K9, the K9MH provides an expansion path towards a tracked capability with designed-in margin for the future fight. And with such a capability, that fight will not be a fair one."

Compatible with the Army's full suite of munitions, the K9MH's selection means the U.S. has now joined nearly a dozen allies who share a global industrial network and supply chain.

"Hanwha's global supply chain and local production experience in Australia, Egypt, Poland and Romania demonstrate a proven commitment to local execution we're excited to bring to the U.S.," said Michael Coulter, Hanwha Defense USA CEO. "Localization is central to Hanwha's global business model, leveraging our global leading industrial technology and process in Korea to create sovereign industrial strength in the U.S., whether it be in shipbuilding, munitions or combat vehicles."

"This award reflects Hanwha's enduring commitment to the United States and to strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base," said Hanwha Group Chief Strategy Officer Alex Wong. "We are not simply delivering a system—we are building an American manufacturing enterprise, transferring technology and creating a lasting foundation for broad industrial collaboration. Hanwha is invested in America for the long term."

"We're focused on creating a U.S.-anchored K9 Mobile Howitzer manufacturing network—with Opelika, Alabama, as the current phase I launch point—that can deliver advanced Mobile Tactical Cannons at the speed and scale the U.S. Army needs," said Jason Pak, Hanwha Defense USA Head of Land Systems – Artillery.

HDUSA will continue to evaluate future phases and locations as the company expands its U.S. artillery systems footprint and production capacity. The company is committed to engaging with suppliers and developing the workforce of the future necessary for long-term sustainment and technology insertion activities.

At a time when the U.S. is placing renewed focus on strengthening America's defense industrial base, HDUSA believes its combination of mature capability and industrial commitment offers both near-term relevance and long-term value.

About Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit www.hanwhadefenseusa.com.

"The U.S. Army's selection is a testament to our track record of delivering devastating capability at speed, at scale, on cost and on shore.

SOURCE Hanwha Defense USA, Inc.