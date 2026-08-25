Hape Launches the Pixelz Collection with a Colorful New Lineup of Musical Toys

The interactive collection invites young musicians to sing, drum, perform and explore sound through lights, music and imaginative play

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hape Toys has announced the launch of its Pixelz collection, a new lineup of musical toys that gives young children hands-on ways to sing, drum, strum and experiment with sound.

Created for children ages 18 months to 6 years, Pixelz turns early music play into something children can explore in their own way. Younger children can discover sounds through shaking, tapping and pressing, while older children can make up songs, experiment with their voices and take centre stage for a living-room concert.

The collection builds on the Dynamic Pixel Piano, a 2025 Toy of the Year finalist, with seven additional instruments. The full Pixelz collection is available at hape.com and includes the Pixel Piano, Rainbow Rock Guitar, Bright Beats Pixel Drum, Sing-Along Pixel Boombox, Popstar Microphone, Shake & Tap Tambourine, Dynamic Pixel Drum and Melody Maestro Trumpet.

Each Pixelz instrument combines colorful pixel-inspired styling, lights, built-in music and interactive sound effects that encourage children to explore rhythm, melody and imaginative play. Whether strumming along to favorite songs, creating original beats or adding playful sound effects to storytelling, every instrument invites children to experiment with music in their own way.

Designed to be enjoyed individually or together, the collection makes it easy for siblings, friends and families to create their own Pixelz band at home. With no lessons or musical experience required, Pixelz encourages confidence, creativity and self-expression through playful discovery.

"Music is one of the first ways children discover their own creativity," said Peter Handstein, Founder and CEO of Hape Toys. "With Pixelz, we wanted to create instruments that feel approachable, playful and full of possibilities, giving every child the confidence to explore, perform and express themselves through music."

The Pixelz collection is now rolling out to retailers across North America, with products available on Hape.com, Target, Amazon, FAO Schwarz, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom and select specialty toy stores. Prices range from $19.99 to $64.99 USD.

For more information about Hape, please visit: http://toys.hape.com

About Hape

Hape is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-quality, eco-friendly wooden toys. Hape's mission is to promote the development of young minds through playful, innovative toys designed to inspire creativity and learning. With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, Hape brings educational play to families worldwide.

SOURCE Hape Toys