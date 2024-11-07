The Toy Foundation™ Announces 2025 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Award Finalists

115 Toys & Games to Top Holiday Wish Lists!

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From a doll hidden behind a magic mirror to a sound-sensing robot, to dozens of toys that innovate beloved play patterns, the 2025 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Award finalists, announced today by The Toy Foundation™ (TTF), represent the most sought-out toys just in time for the holiday season. Known as the "Oscars of the toy industry," the TOTY Awards celebrate the creativity of the global toy community and serves as a key fundraiser for TTF's year-round philanthropic work supporting children in need.

Between now and January 10, 2025, play-lovers of all ages can visit ToyAwards.org to vote for their favorite playthings in each of the 16 categories, browse toys, and make shopping lists for the holidays. Finalists were announced this morning by a group of well-known content creators who serve as TOTY ambassadors. See the full list of finalists below.

Winners in each category, as well as the coveted overall Toy of the Year winner and the People's Choice winner (based solely on consumer votes), will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, February 28, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The celebration kicks off Toy Fair® 2025 (March 1-4, 2025) and includes the induction of seven trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame.

All event proceeds (including TOTY nomination fees) benefit TTF's initiatives, including the Children's Hospital Play Grants program to bring the healing power of play to children in hospital settings; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program to reach all communities with play; and The Toy Bank program to deliver the comfort and security of a toy to children in need around the world. The TOTY celebration will spotlight each of these program areas and the impact of bringing the benefits of play to children in need, as well as serve as an opportunity to donate and further its mission.

"This year's TOTY finalists exemplify our industry's talent for delivering joy, encouraging exploration, and enhancing learning through the power of play," said Pam Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "We are proud to not only celebrate these innovative playthings but also the philanthropic impact fundraising for the TOTY Awards celebration will have in supporting the physical and emotional wellbeing of children in need around the world. We invite everyone to have a say in the next TOTY winners and cast their votes!"





2025 TOTY FINALISTS

Additional details on each finalist is available at ToyAwards.org

ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play.

DC Multiverse Batman (Batman: Classic TV Series) Action Figure by McFarlane Toys

Godzilla x Kong 13" Mega Figures by Playmates Toys, Inc.

by Playmates Toys, Inc. LEGO DC Batman: Batman Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 12-Inch Ultimate Talking Sonic Figure by JAKKS Pacific

Stumble Guys Action Figures by P.M.I. Trading & Enterprise Ltd

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pet to Ninja Deluxe Figures by Playmates Toys, Inc.

Transformers One Power Flip Optimus Prime ( Orion Pax ) by Hasbro, Inc.

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR

Toys that compose a set and are designed to be collected in multiples; can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

Deddy Bears Plush in Coffin by Innov8 Academy

in Coffin by Innov8 Academy Disney Lacers by Disney Consumer Products

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Enchanted Elegance Collection - Ariel, Mulan, Rapunzel by Mattel, Inc.

LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Pokémon Trainer Guess: Unova Edition by Ultra PRO

Pop! Yourself by Funko Inc.

Sticki Rolls Sticki Book by Sky Castle Toys

CONSTRUCTION TOY/PLAYSET OF THE YEAR

Toys that include building as the primary play pattern and/or playsets with pieces that are designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play.

Gecko Run: Marble Run by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale Set by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Tale Set by LEGO Systems, Inc. LEGO City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Miraculous Paris Heroez Playset by Playmates Toys, Inc.

Park & Play Camper by The Radio Flyer Company

TECTI Kinetic Building System by Fun in Motion Toys

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Technodrome Playset by Playmates Toys, Inc.

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them.

Clixo Tropical Birds Pack by Toyish Labs Inc.

HEY CLAY Fluffy Pets by TRENDFORMER LIMITED

Melissa & Doug Sticker WOW! by Spin Master Corporation

Mini Brands Create MasterChef by ZURU, Inc.

Mini Pottery Studio by Make It Real

Playper Curious Kingdom Castle Playset by Playper

STEM Explorers Pixel Suncatchers by Learning Resources Inc.

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.

12" Rainbow Brite Doll by The Loyal Subjects

Be Loved Babies by IMC Toys US, Inc

Disney Junior Splash & Glow Ariel Doll by Just Play, LLC

Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror by Moose Toys, LLC

Miraculous Hero Switch Ladybug by Playmates Toys, Inc.

My Friends & Me Baby Doll with Vitiligo by Miniland Educational Corp.

& Me Baby Doll with Vitiligo by Miniland Educational Corp. Yummiland by MGA Entertainment

EDUCATIONAL TOY OF THE YEAR

Recognizing that all toys have learning benefits, this category is meant for toys and games that go above and beyond and are designed specifically to meet an educational purpose such as helping a child develop a particular skill or teaching a child about a particular subject area (including but not limited to STEM).

Bionic Robotic Arm by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

DK Virtual Reality History! by Abacus Brands, Inc

HyperTiles by Fun in Motion Toys

LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit by LEGO Systems, Inc.

National Geographic Epic Circuits Science Kit by Blue Marble

Story Time Backgammon by Story Time Learning

Tonies Audiobooks by Tonies USA

ZipString Luma by ZipString

GAME OF THE YEAR

For families and children's (ages 0-14) games including board, card, electronic or other physical game formats and puzzles, exclusive of video or app games.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Flip 7 by The Op

Gnome Hollow by The Op

Hitster by Jumbo Group

Life in Reterra by Hasbro, Inc.

SNAP 2 IT by Elenco Electronics, LLC

UNO Show 'em No Mercy by Mattel, Inc.

GROWN-UP TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys and games developed primarily for grown-ups/kidults, including party games, board games, collectibles, arts and crafts and more. These toys are often fueled by fandoms, social media, and mature humor.

Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collection by Mattel, Inc.

Collection by Mattel, Inc. Kanoodle Ultimate Champion by Educational Insights

LEGO Ideas JAWS by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Oh My Pigeons! by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

The Gang by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

Trivial Pursuit Generations by Ageless Innovation

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler).

Bebé Fuerte Count & Groove Bouncy Barbell by TOMY

Discoverosity 3-in-1 Sensory Table by Skip Hop

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Ultimate Playhouse by Mattel, Inc.

Jelly Blox Stash 'N Stack 2-in-1 Storage Case by Goliath North America

LEGO DUPLO 3in1 Space Shuttle Adventure by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Ms. Rachel Surprise Learning Box by Spin Master Corporation

Scan & Sort Grocery Cart with Lights and Sounds by The Radio Flyer Company

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property.

Barbie 65th Anniversary by Mattel, Inc.

Bluey by BBC Studios Americas

Ms. Rachel by Spin Master Corporation

Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International, Inc.

Polly Pocket 35th Anniversary by Mattel, Inc.

Squishmallows by Jazwares

Stitch by Disney Consumer Products

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are designed for outdoor play, including ride-ons, i.e. motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, wagons, bubbles, sports toys, role play etc.

Cornhole Shootout by ABetter Design Company

EastPoint Sports Premium Axe Throw Target Game by Buffalo Games Inc.

Flybar GLOW Bumper Car by Flybar Inc

Mega Cyborg Hydro Blaster by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

Miracle-Gro Kids' Garden Tool Set by Red Tool Box Ltd.

PoppinColorz Hydra 2-in-1 Blaster by South Beach Bubbles

WonderWalks Exploration Game by Pennycake

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are made of fabric and stuffed with soft filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features.

Disney Shoulder Plush by Disney Consumer Products

Emotional Baggage by Solobo Toys

Fahlo Animal Tracking Plush by Fahlo

FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey by Just Play, LLC

Hello Kitty Loves Cheer Bear 10" Collectible Care Bears Plush 2-Pack by Basic Fun!

Little Live Pets My Baby Monkey by Moose Toys, LLC

Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll by Spin Master Corporation

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 3-5.

BRIO World Dinosaur Deluxe Train Set by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Color Wonder Magic Light Brush by Crayola, LLC

Fisher-Price Rockin' Record Player by Mattel, Inc.

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot by Mattel, Inc.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Binoculars by VTech Electronics North America, LLC

Little Tikes Story Dream Machine by MGA Entertainment

Melissa & Doug Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine Play Set by Spin Master Corporation

Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home by Moose Toys, LLC

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys from manufacturers that primarily do business through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations and similar venues) or in limited quantities online. Voted on exclusively by specialty retailers through Astra.

Dynamic Pixel Piano by Hape

HEXEL by Plus-Plus USA

LEGO Gravity Drop by Klutz

Living Puppets Murray by Thin Air Brands, LLC

Pinball Machine Maker: Gumball Rally by Thames & Kosmos LLC

Professor Maxwell's VR Atlas 2.0 by Abacus Brands, Inc

Snap Circuits Nite Lite by Elenco Electronics, LLC

TECH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys created in any category that have a meaningful tech element involved, that is directly related to or extremely enhances the play pattern.

Bitzee Disney by Spin Master Corporation

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch by Spin Master Corporation

Hero: Sound-Sensing Robot by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

Pictionary vs. AI by Mattel, Inc.

PLAi Poe The Ai Story Bear by Skyrocket Toys

RealFX Disney Stitch Puppet by WOW! Stuff

TapTap Arcade by FlyCatcher Inc.

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Toy cars, trucks, trains, and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles but exclusive of ride-ons.

Flat 2 Fast Card Racers by Luki Lab

Go! Go! Smart Wheels Checkered Flag Motorized Track Set by VTech Electronics North America, LLC

Kids Clean Car by Henry's Toy Box Inc

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset by Hasbro, Inc.

RoboRails: The Robot Monorail System by Thames & Kosmos, LLC

Sky Viper Type-R Performance Racing Drone by Skyrocket Toys

For more information about the TOTY Awards voting and selection process, visit ToyAwards.org.

The TOTY Awards gala is open exclusively to toy industry professionals. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on December 2; all TOTY proceeds are donated to The Toy Foundation, which partners with generous toy companies throughout the year to bring brand-new toys to children who are sick, at-risk, in foster care, impoverished, or otherwise in need.

About The Toy Foundation ™ toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need, TTF works with small, medium, and large companies to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas — The Toy Bank, Play Grants, and Talent Pipeline Program. Thanks to the toy industry's support, TTF has delivered play to more than 33 million children in need around the world.

SOURCE The Toy Foundation