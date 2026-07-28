Harbor Health Accelerates Growth, Expanding Both Large Group and Individual and Family Insurance Plans Across Texas

Integrated coverage and care model now reaches more than 14 million Texans

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Health, a Texas-based primary and specialty care clinic group and insurance company, today announced the expansion of its integrated health insurance plans along with its clinical delivery network. Continuing to grow across Texas, Harbor Health Insurance Company now offers its Large Employer Insurance solutions across 25 Texas counties, spanning four major metropolitan areas: Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and El Paso. Harbor's Individual and Family Plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace will be available November 1, 2026 and effective January 1, 2027 across 13 Texas counties in five areas: Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, and El Paso.

Harbor Health's geographic expansion allows large employers to immediately enroll employees in its commercial plans. Fully insured Individual and Family plans will be available during the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment period. By expanding into these markets, Harbor Health's Large Employer Insurance plans will reach more than 14 million Texans, or roughly 47% of the population of Texas. Harbor's Individual and Family plans will be options for more than 16 million Texans, covering more than 51% of the state's population.

"When people have to pause their health to sort out coverage, that's a system working against them," said Kari Klaas, Senior Vice President of Growth at Harbor Health. "This expansion is about reaching more Texans with a model designed to close that gap between care and coverage."

The following counties make up Harbor Health Insurance Company's expanded Texas coverage area, available for Large Employer coverage today, with Individual and Family Plans available beginning November 1, 2026 for a January 1, 2027 effective date.

Large Group Employer Plans: (available now)

Austin Metro & Central Texas: Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Lee, and Milam

Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Lee, and Milam Greater San Antonio Metro: Bexar, Comal, and Guadalupe

Bexar, Comal, and Guadalupe Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise

Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise West Texas: El Paso

Individual and Family Plans: (enrollment begins November 1, 2026; plans effective January 1, 2027)

Austin Metro & Central Texas: Travis, Williamson, Hays, and Bastrop

Travis, Williamson, Hays, and Bastrop Greater San Antonio Metro: Bexar and Comal

Bexar and Comal Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex: Dallas and Collin

Dallas and Collin Greater Houston Metro: Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria

Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria West Texas: El Paso

Harbor Health Medical Group Completes Integration of Village Medical Clinics

The strategic scaling of Harbor's insurance product is aligned with the integration of its clinical network. Following its September 2025 acquisition of 32 Village Medical clinics, Harbor Health Medical Group has now completed its operational transition, officially re-branding these facilities under the Harbor Health name. The clinical team has tripled in size across the expanded Texas counties. At the core of Harbor Health's model is an integrated structure that eliminates the friction between clinical care and financial payment.

"When care delivery and coverage are aligned under one single model, the fundamental incentives of healthcare change completely," said Dr. Clay Johnston, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Harbor Health. "Costs stabilize naturally, because keeping people healthy is no longer financially misaligned. With a Harbor insurance plan, people and their care teams are finally empowered to own their health decisions, with everyone aligned to keep members healthy and reduce waste.

Brokers, employers, and consumers looking for health plans designed by doctors to improve clinical outcomes, while driving down costs, can discover coverage details and clinic maps at harborhealth.com.

About Harbor Health:

Harbor Health is rebuilding the care landscape by fully integrating comprehensive health insurance with high-quality clinical care. Founded in 2022 by industry innovators determined to fix a broken system, Harbor Health designs coverage and medical care to work as a coordinated team. The company is on a mission to make care more accessible, understandable, and effective, empowering people to achieve optimal health. For more information, visit harborhealth.com.

SOURCE Harbor Health