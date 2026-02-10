Harbor Health Acquires Rippl, Expanding Expert Dementia Support for Patients and Caregivers

Acquisition Accelerates the Growth of Harbor Health's Condition-Focused Care Pathways and Its Model of Combined Care and Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For families facing dementia, each day can bring unfamiliar territory, confusion, and worry. Harbor Health , a Texas-based primary and specialty care clinic group and health insurance company, today announced it has acquired Rippl , a dementia care platform built to help seniors living with dementia remain at home and out of the emergency department, hospital, and post-acute settings. These are places they end up far too often.

The acquisition advances Harbor Health's strategy to expand its condition-focused care pathways and strengthen the company's integrated model, which combines expertise in chronic condition management that can better predict care needs and access to coordinated, affordable health insurance. Offering care and coverage combined allows providers to take better care of people through every step of the health journey, better aligning insurance benefits with the right care.

Rippl's platform helps identify medical and behavioral issues early, often preventing emergency room visits and easing the emotional burden on families. Harbor Health's condition-focused care pathways are all designed with the same proactive approach. The structured, evidence-based care pathways guide members and clinicians through every stage of managing a specific health condition, such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic pain (back, knee, hip). Dementia fits perfectly into this unique approach.

"Integrating Rippl's dementia platform into our expanding library of condition-focused care pathways gives our health teams another powerful tool to manage complex health needs," said Tony Miller, Harbor Health Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As our health plan membership grows rapidly, these pathways are essential for keeping coverage more affordable and taking better care of people. That's our priority."

"We created Rippl to keep seniors with dementia and their caregivers at home and out of the emergency department and hospital," said Kris Engskov , Rippl Care Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We've always understood expert dementia care works best when it's deeply integrated with primary care, and we're excited to see Harbor Health scale this platform as part of its broader effort to deliver condition-focused care and better outcomes while dramatically reducing unnecessary costs."

As part of the deal, Rippl investors are making a new commitment to the combined company. Key investors include Kin Ventures , ARCH Venture Partners , General Catalyst , GV (Google Ventures) , F-Prime Capital , JSL Health, and Mass General Brigham Ventures .

Expanding Care and Coverage Together with Personalized Care Pathways

This acquisition accelerates Harbor Health's broader vision to become Texas' leading integrated care and coverage provider, as well as expands Harbor Health's services into the Florida market. Following its 2025 acquisition of 32 VillageMD clinics, Harbor Health continues to expand the evidence-based care pathways, helping people feel supported throughout every stage of their health journeys. The dementia care program will be available to people receiving care at Harbor Health and VillageMD locations in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso. In addition, Rippl services will continue to be provided to Medicare Advantage members as well as seniors covered by traditional Medicare through CMS' innovative GUIDE program.

Harbor Health surrounds families facing dementia, or other health conditions, with a coordinated team that walks beside them, making sure they are not alone and have the care and coverage they need.

About Harbor Health:

Harbor Health was created by people who have spent decades trying to make health better, including those who provide health to those who figure out how to pay for it. Harbor Health's mission is to make care work better for consumers so that everyone can achieve optimal health. For more information, visit harborhealth.com .

