Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Lloyd Klickstein as Scientific Advisor for Immunology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other disease areas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lloyd Klickstein as Scientific Advisor for Immunology.

Dr. Klickstein brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning biopharmaceutical innovation, translational research, and clinical medicine. He is a globally recognized rheumatologist and immunologist and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Koslapp Therapeutics. He co-founded Versanis Bio, where he held multiple executive leadership positions before the company was acquired by Eli Lilly and Company. Before that, he served as Chief Innovation Officer at Adicet Bio and Chief Scientific Officer of resTORbio (Adicet's predecessor company), and was an independent board member of Blade Therapeutics. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Novartis, where he led the New Indications Discovery Unit within the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, focused on identifying and evaluating novel therapeutic targets. Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Klickstein was a physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he led an NIH-funded basic science laboratory while maintaining a clinical practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lloyd Klickstein as our Scientific Advisor for Immunology," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed. "Lloyd brings a unique combination of deep clinical expertise in rheumatology and immunology, a distinguished track record in translational science, and extensive experience in advancing innovative therapeutics from discovery through clinical development. His leadership in identifying and validating novel therapeutic targets, particularly during his tenure at Novartis, will be highly valuable as we continue to strengthen and expand our immunology pipeline. We look forward to working closely with Lloyd to accelerate the development of next-generation antibody therapies and deliver meaningful innovations for patients with immunological diseases."

"I am honored to join Harbour BioMed as Scientific Advisor for Immunology at such an exciting stage of the Company's growth," said Dr. Lloyd Klickstein. "Harbour BioMed has built a differentiated portfolio employing their proprietary antibody discovery platforms with the potential to address significant unmet needs in immunological diseases. I look forward to working closely with the team to help advance innovative immunology programs, identify promising new therapeutic opportunities, and ultimately bring meaningful treatment options to patients."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS™) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS™, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed