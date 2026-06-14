Harbour BioMed Secures Landmark Victory in U.S. Patent Infringement Case Against Amgen, Reshaping the Global Antibody Patent Landscape

The case, originally filed in 2021 by Harbour Antibodies, asserted that Amgen and Teneobio (an Amgen subsidiary) infringed patents protecting Harbour's groundbreaking antibody discovery platform

Delaware jury finds infringement willful and patent valid, and awards full $20.2 million in damages; the findings of willful infringement also entitle the Company to petition the judge to treble the award, potentially increasing the award to up to $60.6 million

Harbour BioMed will continue to enforce its broader patent portfolio, with a focus on another patent with substantially greater financial implications—potentially representing up to ten times the damages awarded in this case

The verdict represents a complete victory for Harbour BioMed, validating the strength of its proprietary transgenic rodent technology and its commitment to protecting scientific innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced that a jury in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has returned a decisive verdict in the Company's favor in the patent infringement lawsuit against Amgen Inc., and Teneobio, Inc. (an Amgen subsidiary) (together, "Amgen").The verdict represents a complete victory for Harbour BioMed, validating the strength of its proprietary transgenic rodent technology and its commitment to protecting scientific innovation.

The case, originally filed in 2021 by Harbour Antibodies (a member of the Harbour BioMed group), asserted that Amgen infringed patents protecting the Company's antibody discovery platform, a groundbreaking invention made by Professor Frank Grosveld, a founder of Harbour Antibodies, (each, "Grosveld Patent"). As one of the most influential intellectual property disputes in the global antibody technology field, this case has drawn significant industry attention since it was filed. After several years of litigation, the case proceeded to jury trial beginning June 8, 2026.

Prior to the trial, responding to a Court's ruling, the Company swiftly pivoted its litigation strategy and adopted a focused two-pronged approach: aggressively pursuing the case on one patent at trial, while simultaneously preparing to appeal the Court's ruling on another to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. This strategy allowed the Company to maintain momentum to secure patent protection for the Company's technology while preserving the opportunity to enforce broader claims.

During the trial, Harbour presented a compelling case. After hearing the evidence and closing arguments, the jury deliberated for just three hours before returning a unanimous verdict finding in the Company's favor on all counts:

Amgen infringed Grosveld Patent;

The infringement was willful;

Grosveld Patent is valid; and

Harbour is entitled to $20,203,704 in damages—the full amount requested.

The findings of willful infringement also entitle the Company to petition the judge to treble the award, potentially increasing the award to up to $60.6 million. This outcome is particularly significant in the District of Delaware, where large jury awards in complex patent cases are relatively uncommon.

"This is an epic victory for Harbour BioMed, reaffirming the company as the true innovator behind this transformative technology," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "The jury's finding of willful infringement sends a clear message that scientific innovation must be respected, regardless of the size of the company behind it. It demonstrates our resilience, strategic discipline, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that groundbreaking scientific contributions are recognized, respected, and fairly compensated. This textbook victory in the patent battle will also mark a new chapter for the global antibody patent landscape."

Looking ahead, Harbour BioMed will continue to enforce its broader patent portfolio, with a focus on another patent with substantially greater financial implications—potentially representing up to ten times the damages awarded in this case. The company also remains committed to protecting its intellectual property on multiple fronts.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS™) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS™, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed